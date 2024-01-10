Sudanese Canadian Communities Hold Demonstrations Across Canada to End the War and Human Rights Violations in Sudan, and Appeal for Urgent Humanitarian Aid

TORONTO, Jan. 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Sudanese Canadian communities across the country are holding peaceful demonstrations on January 13, 2024, shedding light on the brutal war that began on April 15, 2023, involving the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces. Lasting almost nine months, the conflict has resulted in the loss of thousands of innocent lives, widespread sexual violence, and the destruction of crucial infrastructure, leading to the largest humanitarian and internal displacement crisis currently.

Sudanese Canadians, alongside supporters and allies, will unite to express solidarity with affected communities, raise awareness about the dire humanitarian situation, condemn ongoing human rights violations, and call for decisive international action.

Event Details:

Date: January 13, 2024

Time: 1 pm - 3 pm

Location: Toronto - City Hall, 100 Queen St W.

Sudanese Canadian communities urgently call on the international community, including the Canadian government, to take immediate and concrete actions. Their demands include diplomatic pressure on all involved parties to cease hostilities, urging foreign nations to withdraw support for warring factions, and appealing for humanitarian aid and an independent investigation to hold perpetrators accountable.

Since April 15, 2023:

Over 7.3 million people displaced, with 5.9 million internally displaced, the largest such crisis globally. Half of the displaced are children, constituting the largest child displacement crisis globally.

70-80% of hospitals in conflict areas are non-operational.

24.8 million people urgently need critical humanitarian assistance.

20.3 million face food insecurity, with 4.9 million at emergency hunger levels.

19 million children are out of school.

8,536+ suspected cholera cases reported, marking +136% increase in the past month, with at least 231 associated deaths.

To stay updated on the situation in Sudan:

Data & News: UNOCHA Sudan Situation Report www.ReliefWeb.com ACLED Data www.3ayin.com/en/ www.SudanWarMonitor.com

Journalists, advocates, pages to follow: @yousraelbagir, @almigdadhassan0, @bsonblast , @KholoodKhair, @sudanwarmonitor, @nasalsudan, @darfurwomenactiongroup

The organizers extend an invitation to members of the media and concerned citizens to join the demonstrations and amplify the collective voice against brutality in Sudan. Together, we can work towards a future where the people of Sudan can live in peace and security.

SOURCE Sudanese Canadians against the War in Sudan

For further information: For inquiries: Ismail Adam, (416) 816-4494, [email protected]; Ahmed Abdalrahim, (647) 914-1003, [email protected]