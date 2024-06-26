SUCRO TO PARTICIPATE IN RENMARK'S VIRTUAL NON-DEAL ROADSHOW SERIES ON THURSDAY, JUNE 27, 2024 AND FRIDAY, JUNE 28, 2024

TORONTO, June 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited ("Sucro" or the "Company") (TSXV: SUG) (OTCQB: SUGCF) (note: ticker symbols are changing to "SUGR" and "SUGRF", respectively, effective June 27, 2024), announced today that they will be participating in Renmark Financial Communications Inc.'s live Virtual Non-Deal Roadshow Series on Thursday, June 27, 2024, at 12:00 PM EDT and Friday, June 28, 2024 at 11:00 AM PDT. Sucro welcomes stakeholders, investors, and other individual followers to register and attend this live event.

The presentation will feature Don Hill, Chairman and will be followed by a live Q&A. Investors interested in participating in this event will need to register using the link below. As a reminder, registration for the live event may be limited but access to the replay after the event will be on the Company's investor website.

REGISTER HERE:

Thursday, June 27, 2024: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-sug-otcqb-sugcf-wJFPgQE3Z5

Friday, June 28, 2024: https://www.renmarkfinancial.com/events/renmark-virtual-non-deal-roadshow-tsx-v-sug-otcqb-sugcf-wtb5MteUQb

About Sucro Limited

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar company that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved significant growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales, and sourcing network throughout North America with two cane sugar refineries and an additional value-added processing facility. The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain.

About Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Renmark is a leading privately held full-service investor relations firm, located in Atlanta, New York, Toronto and Montreal. For the past 25 years, Renmark has provided services in investor relations, media relations and web development representing small, medium and large cap public companies listed on all major North American exchanges. On a daily basis our team of professionals enhance our client's visibility within the retail market space as corporate communicators. With the largest roadshow footprint in North America, and a state-of-the-art media studio, we host a multitude of live streaming Virtual Non-Deal Roadshows across North America and Europe.

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.: James Kautz: [email protected], Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989, www.renmarkfinancial.com