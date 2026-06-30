Sucro Announces Initiation of Strategic Review to Enhance Shareholder Value

CORAL GABLES, Fla., June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Sucro Limited (TSXV: SUGR) (OTCQB: SUGRF) ("Sucro" or the "Company"), an integrated sugar trader and refiner focused primarily on serving North American sugar markets, announced today that its Board of Directors has initiated a strategic review process to evaluate a range of alternatives intended to enhance shareholder value. The Board believes the Company's current market valuation does not fully reflect the strength of its business, asset base and long-term prospects. Potential alternatives may include the sale of certain assets, divisions or business units, joint venture arrangements, share repurchases, corporate reorganization initiatives and other strategic transactions. The Board is not considering a sale of the Company or a controlling interest in the Company.

Don Hill, the Chairman of Sucro, commented "The objective of this strategic review process is to explore options that will unlock the value of the Company's assets and business that we do not believe are being adequately valued in the market."

The Company has not established a definitive timeline to complete the strategic review and no decisions related to any strategic alternative have been reached at this time. There can be no assurance that any strategic transaction or transactions will result from the strategic review or, if a transaction is undertaken, the terms or timing of such a transaction or that any such transaction will be successfully completed. The Company does not intend to comment further with respect to the strategic review unless and until it determines that additional disclosure is appropriate in the circumstances and in accordance with the requirements of applicable securities laws.

About Sucro

Sucro is a growth-oriented sugar trader and refiner that operates throughout the Americas, with a primary focus on serving the North American sugar market. The Company operates a highly integrated and interconnected sugar supply business, utilizing the entire sugar supply chain to service its customers. Sucro's integrated supply chain includes sourcing raw and refined sugar from countries throughout Latin America, and refined sugar from its own refineries, and delivering to customers in North America and the Caribbean. Since its inception in 2014, Sucro has achieved growth by creating value for customers through continuous process innovation and supply chain re-engineering. Sucro has established a broad production, sales, and sourcing network throughout North America with three cane sugar refineries, including two recently opened sugar cane refineries in Hamilton, Ontario and University Park, Illinois (a suburb of Chicago). The Company has offices in Miami, Mexico City, Cali, Sao Paulo, and Port of Spain. For more information, visit sucro.us and follow us on LinkedIn.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Sucro Limited

Contacts: Don Hill, Chairman, Sucro Limited, T: (305) 901-5222, E: [email protected]