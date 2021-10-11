Successful Closing: Capture 3D Joins the ZEISS Group

MAPLE GROVE, Minn., Oct. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -- ZEISS has confirmed that the acquisition of Capture 3D, the leading US partner for GOM 3D non-contact measuring solutions, has been concluded successfully. With the completion of this transaction, Capture 3D has become part of the ZEISS Industrial Quality & Research segment. Customers will have continued support, with the advantage of quality measurement solutions and expanded experience from one source.

Both ZEISS and Capture 3D have enjoyed strong growth in the past years and proved successful on the market. The aim is to further strengthen this leading technological position together, especially in the area of optical digitization systems. The combination of expertise for existing products and solutions as well as joint innovations in the future will lay the foundation for shaping and entering new markets. Customers will benefit from a seamless integrated experience to get the best measuring solutions for their specific tasks.

Capture 3D, Inc. is the US partner for GOM GmbH, a ZEISS company, located in Santa Ana, California. Founded in 1997 as one of the first distributors of GOM, they now have 5 locations across the US with nearly 100 employees and over 2,900 installations. From marketing and sales, to engineering, automation, and support, Capture 3D is specialized in GOM technology for various industries. They provide innovative 3D measurement solutions to help customers make significant improvements in product design, manufacturing, quality control, and production processes. Capture 3D's solutions deliver meaningful data intelligence to empower its customers to make good decisions and be successful. In fiscal year 2019, the company generated approximately 44 million dollars in revenue.

About ZEISS

ZEISS is an internationally leading technology enterprise operating in the fields of optics and optoelectronics. In the previous fiscal year, the ZEISS Group generated annual revenue totaling 6.3 billion euros in its four segments Semiconductor Manufacturing Technology, Industrial Quality & Research, Medical Technology and Consumer Markets (status: 30 September 2020).



For its customers, ZEISS develops, produces and distributes highly innovative solutions for industrial metrology and quality assurance, microscopy solutions for the life sciences and materials research, and medical technology solutions for diagnostics and treatment in ophthalmology and microsurgery. The name ZEISS is also synonymous with the world's leading lithography optics, which are used by the chip industry to manufacture semiconductor components. There is global demand for trendsetting ZEISS brand products such as eyeglass lenses, camera lenses and binoculars.



With a portfolio aligned with future growth areas like digitalization, healthcare and Smart Production and a strong brand, ZEISS is shaping the future of technology and constantly advancing the world of optics and related fields with its solutions. The company's significant, sustainable investments in research and development lay the foundation for the success and continued expansion of ZEISS' technology and market leadership. ZEISS invests 13 percent of its revenue in research and development – this high level of expenditure has a long tradition at ZEISS and is also an investment in the future.



With over 32,000 employees, ZEISS is active globally in almost 50 countries with around 30 production sites, 60 sales and service companies and 27 research and development facilities. Founded in 1846 in Jena, the company is headquartered in Oberkochen, Germany. The Carl Zeiss Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Germany committed to the promotion of science, is the sole owner of the holding company, Carl Zeiss AG.



Further information at www.zeiss.com



ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions

ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is a leading manufacturer of multidimensional metrology solutions. These include coordinate measuring machines, optical and multisensor systems, microscopy systems for industrial quality assurance as well as metrology software for the automotive, aircraft, mechanical engineering, plastics and medical technology industries. Innovative technologies such as 3D X-ray metrology for quality inspection round off the portfolio. In addition, ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions offers a broad global spectrum of customer services with ZEISS Quality Excellence Centers close to its customers. The company is headquartered in Oberkochen. Production and development sites outside Germany are located in Minneapolis in the USA, Shanghai, China and Bangalore, India. ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions is part of the Industrial Quality & Research segment.



SOURCE ZEISS

For further information: Press contact: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions: Bernd Balle, Phone: +49 7364 20-8148, Email: [email protected]; In the US: ZEISS Industrial Quality Solutions, Janelle Dahl, Phone: (763) 744-2409, Email: [email protected], www.zeiss.com/newsroom