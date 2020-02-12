Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP Reports Year Ended 2019 Financial Results

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP (the "REIT LP") is reporting its financial results as of December 31, 2019 and for the period from inception on November 12, 2019 to December 31, 2019. The REIT LP's audited financial statements along with its management discussion and analysis has been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval and may be viewed by unitholders and interested parties under the REIT LP's profile at www.sedar.com .

About Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP

Subversive Real Estate Acquisition REIT LP is a newly established limited partnership formed under the Limited Partnerships Act (Ontario) for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, an acquisition of one or more businesses or assets, by way of a merger, amalgamation, arrangement, equity exchange, asset acquisition, equity purchase, reorganization, or any other similar business combination.

This press release may contain forward looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflects the REIT LP's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the REIT LP's control, that could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information.

