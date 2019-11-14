Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. Reports Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

TORONTO, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. (NEO: SVC.A.U, SVC.WT.U) ("SCAC") is reporting its financial results as of September 30, 2019 and for the period from inception on June 17, 2019 through September 30, 2019. SCAC's unaudited interim financial statements have been filed on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval ("SEDAR") and may be viewed by shareholders and interested parties under SCAC's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

About Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp.

Subversive Capital Acquisition Corp. is a special purpose acquisition corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of British Columbia for the purpose of effecting, directly or indirectly, a qualifying transaction within a specified period of time.

