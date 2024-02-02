Subterra Renewables Announces Upcoming Management Speaking Engagements and Events Driving Geothermal Energy and Sustainability Initiatives

Executive thought leaders to participate in events spanning across central and eastern states over the first quarter of 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - Subterra Renewables ("Subterra" or the "Company"), North America's leading geothermal energy utility provider, is pleased to announce its line-up of scheduled speaking engagements and events for the first quarter of 2024.

With a recent analysis conducted by the U.S. Department of Energy highlighting how geothermal systems and ground-source heat pumps present a key opportunity to transition to clean energy, Subterra is participating in a series of events to herald the adoption of its renewable geothermal resources for heating and cooling. Subterra's geothermal offerings provide the greatest impact to the building sector, which contributes over 65% of energy-related carbon emissions in urban centers. Join Subterra's executive team as they present geothermal energy solutions as follows:

Exhibiting & Panelist: Feb. 9, 2024: The 2nd Annual ESG and Decarbonizing Real Estate Forum (Winter), Nashville, Tennessee, 8:30-9:15am CT

"Critical ESG Considerations in Construction and CAPEX Panel". Subterra's Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), Kareem Mirza joins the forum as a panelist to discuss emerging economic technologies that support decarbonization. The panel will touch on topics such as ESG framework planning and how to facilitate action, embodied carbon, investing in retrofits, and more. The Subterra team will also be exhibiting the benefits of its state-of-the art geothermal exchange systems at the Forum's expo floor.

Exhibitor & Panelist: Feb. 13-14, 2024: NY Build 2024, New York City, New York, with Panel on Feb 13, 2:30-3:10pm ET

Subterra's executive leadership team will participate at North America's premier construction and design expo that boasts over 400 exhibitors. In attendance: Mr. Mirza (CRO); Senior Vice President and sustainability advocate, Jessica Rowe Bald; and Senior Vice President, Construction and Development, Scott Jones. As the decarbonization movement heats up with the need to transition away from fossil-fuel powered systems, visit Subterra's booth #205 for an experiential look at how geothermal systems are helping electrify buildings. The NY Build expo brings together an impressive list of key players and decision-makers in the construction and design industry - expected to bring together 35,000+ contractors, architects, engineers, developers, government advisors, realtors and construction professionals. In addition to exhibiting, Mr. Mirza will be a panelist on the "Urban Design in New York: Achieving Green and Liveable Cities" panel on Feb 13th at 2:30pm on the sustainability stage of the expo hall.

Panelist: Feb. 29, 2023: Decarb DC, Washington, DC, 1:10-1:50pm

Mr. Mirza will be a panelist at Companies for Net Zero's event in late February in the nation's capital to discuss "Geothermal: Powering the Future of Decarbonization". This panel is part of a summit series that engages like-minded companies to take action and foster positive change for a greener future. Upcoming themes will also include "Building Energy Performance Standards, Tax Codes, Funded Solutions for Decarbonizing, and New Innovations for Decarbonizing Assets". Subterra will showcase its extensive experience as the only fully vertically integrated geothermal heating and cooling company with the largest drilling fleet in North America.

Stay tuned for further announcements of upcoming webinar series to be hosted by Subterra and relevant industry guests.

For the latest updates on Subterra's news and upcoming events, please visit us here . To view our latest corporate video, visit us here .

About Subterra Renewables

Subterra Renewables is a geothermal exchange utility company with the largest drilling fleet in North America, operating the most energy-efficient and resilient heating and cooling technology in the world. Most recently placing No. 1 in the Globe and Mail's 2023 Report on Business ranking of Canada's Top Growing Companies, Subterra is a fully vertically integrated company that custom engineers, installs, owns and operates first-of-its-kind geothermal exchange systems. As a leader in the sustainability and decarbonization movement, its best practices align with government ESG initiatives, expediting building approvals, and accelerates a path to Net Zero. Available under Subterra's energy as a service utility model, Aura™, the company serves all North America.

