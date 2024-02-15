Subterra Renewables and Enercare Launch Fully Integrated Heating and Cooling Solution Powered by Renewable Geothermal Energy

According to the Government of Canada, homes and buildings account for almost 20% of national greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions and up to 60% in urban Canadian centers like the City of Toronto. Recognizing the need to accelerate building electrification with renewables such as geothermal, Subterra and Enercare are collaborating to help new construction multi-residential and low-rise developments to meet their net zero GHG emission reduction targets. Working together, Enercare and Subterra will help developers build new residential homes with geothermal heating and cooling solutions, with the aim of substantially reducing GHG emissions and non-renewable energy use.

"This historic collaboration aims to revolutionize the home heating and cooling landscape with geothermal as a sustainable option that provides Canadians the assurance that greener living is attainable and affordable," said Lucie Andlauer, CEO, Subterra. "This pioneering alliance is built on a shared belief system that Canadians should not have to choose between sustainable living and affordable living. We are thrilled to be providing a low-cost and hassle-free option for installing a proven geothermal system within our energy-as-a-service model."

"We are proud to play our part in driving the decarbonization of Canadian homes and buildings," said Nick Perreten, President and CEO, Enercare. "With Subterra's long-standing experience in geothermal drilling, geo-exchange installations and operations management, and Enercare's expertise in providing heating and cooling solutions across Canada, together, we are providing affordable renewable energy options to Canadian developers and consumers, empowering our customers to reduce their environmental footprint."

More about the rollout of this collaboration can be accessed via Enercare's Advantage Program for builders webpage, and more about Subterra's geothermal energy as a service model can be accessed here.

