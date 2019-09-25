Submission of the report of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec: listening, reconciliation, progress
Sep 25, 2019, 17:26 ET
VAL-D'OR, QC, Sept. 25, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The President of the Public Inquiry Commission on relations between Indigenous Peoples and certain public services in Québec – listening, reconciliation and progress, the honourable Jacques Viens, will proceed with the submission of the Commission's report next Monday. He invites media representatives to attend this submission.

Date:

Monday, September 30, 2019

Time:

11:00 a.m.

Place:

Pavillon des Premiers-Peuples, salle aux usages multiples

Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue

675, 1re Avenue

Val-d'Or
For those media representatives unable to attend on-site, a simultaneous broadcast is planned on the Website of the Commission :
Please note that there will be no question period after the submission of the report.
SOURCE Commission d'enquête sur les relations entre les Autochtones et certains services publics au Québec
For further information: Julie Camirand, Secretary and General Administrator, Commission d'enquête sur les relations entre les Autochtones et certains services publics au Québec - écoute, réconciliation et progrès, Telephone: 819 354-3133, julie.camirand@cerp.gouv.qc.ca
