Stuhini Provides Private Placement Update

VANCOUVER, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. (TSX-V STU) (the "Company" or "Stuhini") wishes to clarify that the proceeds of the private placement announced on August 16, 2019 will not be used in relation to the Ruby Creek Property. As announced on July 30, 2019, the Company entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Ruby Creek Property, which agreement remains subject to TSX-V and disinterested shareholder approval.

The private placement is fully subscribed and is scheduled to close on or about September 18, 2019.

About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration company focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metals properties with its focus on the Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, Canada, approximately 150 kilometres south of the town of Atlin and the road accessible Ruby Creek Property located 20 kilometres northeast of Atlin.

