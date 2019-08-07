Stuhini Exploration Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX‑V:STU) announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 600,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per share for a five year term expiring August 06, 2024. The option grants vest in stages of 25% every three month such that all options will fully vest by August 06, 2020 subject to meeting the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The option grants are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.



About Stuhini Exploration Ltd.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration Company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties: Stuhini wholly owns it's Metla Property located in Northwestern British Columbia's Golden Triangle and has entered into an option agreement to purchase the Ruby Creek Property near Atlin BC subject to exchange approval.

