Stuhini Exploration Grants Stock Options

VANCOUVER, Feb. 28, 2020 /CNW/ - Stuhini Exploration Ltd. ("Stuhini" or the "Company") (TSX‑V:STU) announces the grant of stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants to purchase an aggregate of 425,000 common shares of the Company at an exercise price of $0.25 per share for a five year term expiring February 28, 2025. The option grants vest in stages of 25% every three months such that all options will fully vest by February 28, 2021 subject to meeting the terms and conditions of the Company's Stock Option Plan. The option grants are subject to any necessary regulatory approvals.

Stuhini is a mineral exploration Company that is focused on the exploration and development of precious and base metal properties: Stuhini wholly owns its Metla Property located in northwestern British Columbia, has entered into an option agreement to purchase the Ruby Creek Property near Atlin BC and has an option agreement to purchase the Que Property near Johnson's Crossing, Yukon Territory subject to approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

