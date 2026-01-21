StudyRadar.ai Expands AI-Powered Healthcare Learning Platform Across North America

Redefining AI-Powered Healthcare Education

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 13, 2026 /CNW/ - StudyRadar.ai announced today a major platform expansion serving pharmacy students, pharmacy technicians, medical students, and nursing professionals across Canada and the United States. The company integrates an AI-powered OSCE simulator scaling across undergraduate healthcare training programs, advanced learning tools, and institutional solutions targeting a $14.6 billion healthcare e-learning market.

StudyRadar creates unique clinical simultators that enhance capacity within tertiary healthcare training institutions. (CNW Group/Study Radar AI)

The platform is available to 180,000+ Canadian learners annually and targets 250,000+ U.S. pharmacy and nursing students with new NAPLEX and NCLEX preparation products.

Solving Critical Healthcare Education Barriers

Healthcare students and practitioners preparing for PEBC, NAPLEX, MCCQE, and NCLEX exams lack access to personalized, clinical-realistic learning. StudyRadar eliminates these barriers through proprietary AI technology delivering scalable OSCE simulation, advanced learning tools, and real-time clinical feedback--all built on transparent, human-centered AI ensuring data security and educational integrity.

Market Momentum

The healthcare education technology sector is accelerating. Clinical simulation platforms grew 52% between January 2023 and December 2024, with healthcare education projects averaging $920,000 in value during Q4 2024. The upgraded AI OSCE Simulator scales seamlessly across undergraduate training, licensure preparation, and continuing education with customizable complexity.

StudyRadar is the unified AI platform serving pharmacy students, pharmacy technicians, medical students, and nursing professionals across Canadian PEBC licensing and U.S. pharmacy and nursing licensure markets.

Core Platform Features

Canada's First AI-Powered OSCE and OSPE Simulator for PEBC Candidates delivering realistic clinical encounters with actionable feedback

delivering realistic clinical encounters with actionable feedback NCLEX-RN, MCCQE Preparation tools for nursing and medical professionals

Preparation tools for nursing and medical professionals Future of Learning Suite with proven tools: intelligent Anki flashcards, adaptive MCQ generators and study plannning tools

with proven tools: intelligent Anki flashcards, adaptive MCQ generators and study plannning tools RxDAP Clinical Assistant and CME/CEU tools across all professions

Clinical Assistant and CME/CEU tools across all professions Secure Tutor Portal enabling educators to scale instruction at 10x traditional capacity irrespective of their level of AI skills

enabling educators to scale instruction at 10x traditional capacity irrespective of their level of AI skills Mentorship Marketplace connecting 10,000+ students with practicing professionals

From Education to Practice

Rigorous exam preparation and continuing education directly determine healthcare workforce capacity. When qualified professionals pass licensing exams, they enter practice--filling clinic shortages, staffing pharmacy counters, operating rooms, and nursing units. StudyRadar's CME/CEU tools across all professions keep healthcare workers current throughout their careers.

The platform has earned trust from educational institutions and healthcare organizations. The company's transparent AI framework includes continuous bias auditing and strict compliance with healthcare education accreditation standards across Canadian and U.S. jurisdictions.

"We're building North America's essential healthcare education infrastructure," said Ola Omolasoye, Clinical Content & Partnership Lead. We're not just training healthcare professionals faster, we're positioning qualified professionals where communities need them most."

StudyRadar.ai is an Alberta-based AI education innovator building North America's most comprehensive healthcare learning ecosystem. The platform serves pharmacy and medical students through clinical simulation, adaptive exam preparation, professional mentorship, and institutional solutions--all powered by responsible AI innovation.

Media Contact: Learn more: Institutional leaders, librarians, and educators seeking to integrate AI-powered clinical simulation can schedule a platform demo or explore partnership models at www.studyradar.ai. Investors--including venture capital, strategic partners, and impact investors--can request materials and discuss funding opportunities through the same contact: [email protected]