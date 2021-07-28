Eighty-four per cent agree better solutions to mitigate climate change need to be put in place immediately

LONDON, ON, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - New research from the annual 3M State of Science Index (SOSI) reports 63 per cent of Canadians feel the COVID-19 pandemic has made them more environmentally conscious. The rise in support for the environment is being driven by younger generations, with Generation Z adults significantly more likely to exhibit this sentiment (81 per cent).

In addition, SOSI indicates that Canadians believe people should follow the science to help make the world more sustainable (90 per cent), and there's a sense of urgency around climate change, with 84 per cent of Canadians agreeing better solutions to mitigate climate change need to be put in place immediately.

"In the fight against climate change, every action makes a difference. Whether it's carpooling to work, recycling goods you no longer need, or purchasing products from companies who make sustainability a priority, citizens and companies need to make the best choices they can when it comes to the environment," said Richard Chartrand, Director, USAC Research and Development Operations and Canada Sustainability Leader, 3M Canada. "At 3M we are taking every opportunity to help make a positive difference, for instance, we're using innovative science to help our customers battle climate change in their day-to-day operations. By addressing our customers' key concerns and creating a more positive world through science, we can take action today to make a more sustainable tomorrow."

"It is not surprising the rise in support for the environment, sustainability and climate change is being driven by younger generations, and that cohort is going to help infuse that sense of urgency throughout the business, government, academic and social environment in Canada", said Pamela Schwartzberg, President and CEO, Learning for a Sustainable Future (LSF). "LSF is focused on transforming Canada's education system through innovative programs that empower youth and educators and promote, through education, the knowledge, skills, values, perspectives and practices essential to a sustainable future."

Key findings from 2021 3M State of Science Index include:

Equally, across all generations, 90% of Canadians believe people should follow the science to help make the world more sustainable;

Most Canadians (89%) believe that science gives hope for the future and 85% are hopeful that 2021 will be a better year than 2020 because of science;

Ninety-three per cent of Canadians recognize scientists as being critical to our future well-being in light of the pandemic;

Forty-four per cent of Canadians are more inspired to pursue a STEM career due to the pandemic;

Aside from the pandemic, Canadians consider climate change to be one of the top priorities for science to solve (53 per cent)

"At 3M we believe in purpose-driven innovation. We strive to build sustainability into everything we do and see every product we create as an opportunity," said Chartrand. "As part of our Sustainability Value Commitment, consider how product development will drive impact for Canadians, it is at the core of our innovation process – we are focused on ensuring the resilience of the planet and our business receive equal and joint consideration."

The 2021 3M State of Science Index

Survey Methodology

3M's State of Science Index presents original, independent, and nationally representative (based on census demographics) research in 2021, conducted by an independent global research partner through a combination of online and offline interviews. The 2021 Survey was conducted February 2-March 23, 2021 in 17 countries among 1,000 general population adults (18+) in each of the following countries: Australia, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, South Korea, UAE, UK and the U.S. At the 95% confidence level, the margin of error is +/- 0.8 percentage points at the global, 17-country level and +/- 3.1 percentage points for each individual country. To compare across all waves of SOSI, a 10-country tracking average was used which has a margin of error of +/- 1.0 percentage points. Countries within this average include Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Singapore, UK, and the U.S.

