Study: Canadians Want Information About Recreational Cannabis as it Becomes More Socially Acceptable

TORONTO, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - A new national study on recreational cannabis in Canada shows consumers believe cannabis is more socially acceptable than it was a year ago, but reveals a gap in consumer education heading into the second round of legalization.

Canadians are relying on friends and family, or searching online and through traditional media for information about recreational cannabis, according to the study by national data services and research firm Maru/Blue, commissioned by Figr Inc., a vertically-integrated Canadian cannabis company.

Figr's broad, national consumer study is aimed at gauging the opinions of Canadians and their preparedness for the second phase of legalization on October 17, 2019.

One-third of Canadians say they wish they were provided more information about their cannabis products; only 43 per cent said they felt more informed since legalization last year, and fewer than half of those surveyed feel knowledgeable about how to use it.

"Consumer education is imperative to the success of the cannabis industry, and these findings signal an opportunity for the cannabis industry, including cannabis licence holders, to become a source of education for Canadians," said Harvey Carroll, president of Figr, Inc. "Cannabis licence holders are uniquely positioned to ensure greater access to information for our consumers."

As Canadians want more information and education around recreational cannabis products, they also believe the stigma around its use is decreasing, with a majority, or 60 per cent of Canadians, saying they believe cannabis is becoming more socially acceptable. In addition, nearly one in four Canadians believe it is safer since legalization last year.

Canadians also believe the industry is having a positive impact on the country – six in 10 survey respondents believe the cannabis industry has created more jobs in Canada with residents in Alberta (65 per cent), Quebec (65 per cent) and Nova Scotia (65 per cent) more likely to agree.

"We're proud to be a part of the economic development that is taking place in Ontario and on the East Coast," said Carroll. "Currently, 16 per cent of Canadians know someone who works in the cannabis industry, but we anticipate that will change in the near future."

In addition to the cannabis industry being seen as an economic driver, the survey highlights an increasingly positive sentiment towards the recreational cannabis industry among Canadians. It found:

Nearly six in 10 Canadians, aged 19 and over, believe cannabis is more socially acceptable since legalization in 2018. The highest levels of acceptance are in Alberta and Nova Scotia (67 per cent) and Newfoundland and Labrador (65 per cent).

and (67 per cent) and and (65 per cent). When asked about safety, 38 per cent of respondents said they believe cannabis has become safer since legalization, with Newfoundlanders and Labradorians (51 per cent) and Nova Scotians (46 per cent) more likely to feel this way.

As the country prepares for the introduction of new product formats, Canadians feel most prepared for and understand the entry of edibles (45 per cent), while 35 per cent of respondents believe they are prepared for the entry of either vape pens or beverages. Interestingly, about one-fourth of Canadians (25 per cent) have consumed edibles in the past and intend to purchase edibles in the future after legalization 2.0.

"Our survey shows the role consumer education could play in increasing knowledge of and positive sentiment towards recreational cannabis, cannabis use and the cannabis industry," said Carroll. "We need to continue to identify ways to engage in two-way dialogue and be transparent with consumers, especially as we move into year two of legal recreational cannabis."

About Figr, Inc.

Figr is a vertically-integrated legal cannabis company headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, that operates under one sole purpose: to put character into everything it does. Figr cannabis is sourced from the company's two licensed subsidiaries located in Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island, and Simcoe, Ontario. Figr is a wholly owned indirect subsidiary of Pyxus International, Inc. (NYSE: PYX). For more information, visit www.figr.com.

About The Survey

From September 26 to October 2, 2019, an online quantitative survey of 1,405 randomly selected Canadian in the general population, ages 19 and above was executed by Maru/Blue. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of +/- 2.6%, 19 times out of 20. Furthermore, in order to observe regional differences, at least 100 respondents were surveyed in each province (with Manitoba and Saskatchewan combined and with the exception of P.E.I. where 82 respondents were surveyed).

