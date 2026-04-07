Studio Humn Named Finalist for Best Sales Office and Best Rendering at 2026 CHBA Awards

TORONTO, April 6, 2026 /CNW/ - Studio Humn, a leading interior design studio renowned for creating spaces that inspire, has been named a finalist in both the Best Sales Office and Best Rendering categories at the 2026 Canadian Home Builders' Association (CHBA) Awards for its work on The Aston Residences. This recognition celebrates Studio Humn's talent for designing environments where architecture and interiors come together seamlessly, creating spaces that are both visually striking and intuitively experienced.

Studio Humn led the interior design of The Aston Residences, a landmark high-rise development by Montcrest Asset Management and The Brand Factory, Toronto, ON. Every detail, from millwork and lighting to material selection, was approached with a focus on proportion, texture and timeless elegance, creating interiors that feel both elevated and welcoming.

"Design, when thoughtfully executed, has the power to transform how people experience a space," said Houman Rahimzadeh, Founder & Creative Director, Studio Humn. "With The Aston Residences, we focused on crafting interiors and environments that breathe, tell a story and foster connection for future residents. This award is recognition of the precision and creativity that goes into every project."

Studio Humn takes a holistic approach to design, guiding projects from concept to completion. Each project begins with deep visioning and concept development, defining the atmosphere, rhythm and essence of a home. The studio shapes spaces through interior architecture and detailing, curates materials and finishes for warmth and authenticity, and crafts custom furniture, lighting and objects to align perfectly with the overall vision.

Beyond interiors, Studio Humn extends its expertise to landscape and outdoor design, connecting architecture with nature, while providing full-service project management, procurement and turnkey completion to ensure a seamless and refined experience from start to finish.

"Every space we design is a story told through light, material and form," Rahimzadeh added. "The Aston Residences allowed us to fully express our vision--from interiors to outdoor environments--creating a community that is as functional as it is beautiful."

About Studio Humn

Studio Humn is a Toronto-based interior design practice founded by Houman Rahimzadeh, a designer with over 20 years of experience and a portfolio spanning custom homes, executive suites, hospitality, and over 60 condominiums. The studio is dedicated to human design, creating spaces that speak, breathe, and inspire. As Founder and Principal Designer, Houman brings his vision and award-winning design philosophy to every project, executing full-service solutions that include interior architecture and detailing, material and finish curation, custom furnishings, landscape design, styling and turnkey completion.

SOURCE Studio Humn

Media Contact: Houman Rahimzadeh, Founder & Creative Director, Studio Humn, [email protected]