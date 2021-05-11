CLARENVILLE, NL, May 11, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

Both governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities; and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure, announced funding for the replacement of the Town of Clarenville's High Schoolroof.

The roof replacement ensures students and staff have an safer experience in a modern and energy efficient facility. This improvement will also help to extend the lifespan of the building.

The Government of Canada is investing $520,000 toward this project through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program and the Government of Newfoundland and Labrador is investing $130,000.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. This project ensures students will have access to an improved educational facility,, and bring about energy efficient cost savings. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"It's important that we allot funding to maintain our schools and public buildings to prevent higher maintenance cost and help extend the lifespan of the buildings. By replacing the roof at Clarenville High, students and staff will have access to a safer facility."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure

"Investing in school infrastructure is a priority for this government and will have a positive impact on the quality of education for students at Clarenville High. The safety of students and staff is paramount and the renovations that are taking place will ensure the school is a safe and modern place for our teachers to teach and our children to learn and thrive."

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $520 million in 667 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador: https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]

