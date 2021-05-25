DILDO, NL, May 25, 2021 /CNW/ - The health and well-being of Canadians are top priorities for the governments of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador. Communities across Canada are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic, and need immediate assistance to ensure their public infrastructure is safe and reliable.

That is why governments have been taking decisive action to support families, businesses and communities, and continue to look ahead to see what more can be done in these unprecedented times.

Today, Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, and the Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador, announced $155,000 in joint funding to improve the roof at Woodland Elementary School in Dildo, Newfoundland and Labrador.

The project involves replacing the existing roof of the elementary school to improve energy efficiency, reduce future repairs and maintenance, and to prolong the use of the facility. This project will provide a more comfortable learning environment for students and staff all year round.

The Government of Canada is investing $120,000 toward this project through COVID-19 Resiliency Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $30,000.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is taking strong and quick action to protect the health and safety of all Canadians, to stabilize our economy, and support communities across Canada. The improvements supported by this project will extend the lifecycle of Woodland Elementary School, and bring about energy efficient cost savings. Canada's infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities."

Churence Rogers, Member of Parliament for Bonavista–Burin–Trinity, on behalf of the Honourable Catherine McKenna, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities

"Budget 2020 allocated $609 million for infrastructure improvements throughout the province. While some of this funding has been allotted to continue construction of four new schools, it's also important for government to make repairs at our existing schools, such as Woodland Elementary, so that students can learn in a healthy environment."

The Honourable Elvis Loveless, Minister of Transportation and Infrastructure for Newfoundland and Labrador

"Investing in school infrastructure is a priority for this government and will have a positive impact on the quality of education for our students at Woodland Elementary. The safety of students and staff is paramount and the renovations that are taking place at Woodland Elementary will provide a safe and healthy learning environment for our students, staff and the entire school community."

The Honourable Tom Osborne, Minister of Education for Newfoundland and Labrador

Quick facts

Through the Investing in Canada infrastructure plan, the Government of Canada is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. To support Canadians and communities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a COVID-19 Resilience Stream has been added to the over $33-billion Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories.

Investing in Infrastructure Program to help fund pandemic-resilient infrastructure. Existing program streams have also been adapted to include more eligible project categories. Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80 per cent in the provinces, and 100 per cent in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

To support smaller-scale projects, the Canada Healthy Communities Initiative is providing up to $31 million in existing federal funding to help communities adapt spaces and services to respond to immediate and ongoing needs arising from COVID-19 over the next two years.

Across Newfoundland and Labrador , the Government of Canada has invested more than $521 million in 675 infrastructure projects.

Associated links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map:

http://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/map

Government of Canada Resources - Coronavirus disease (COVID 19):
www.canada.ca/coronavirus

www.canada.ca/coronavirus

Canada Healthy Communities Initiative:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/chci-iccs/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Newfoundland and Labrador:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-nl-eng.html

Web: Infrastructure Canada

