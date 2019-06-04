Stuart Olson Awarded $100 Million in New Contracts

CALGARY, June 4, 2019 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX, SOX.DB.A) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced that it has been awarded approximately $100 million in new contracts.

The Buildings Group has been awarded a construction management project to build a new fire hall in Ontario. The Industrial Group has been awarded a mine facility construction project with a new client in Saskatchewan and the Commercial Systems Group has recently been awarded work on a healthcare facility in Alberta. These projects have a combined value of approximately $100 million.

"These new contract awards are important wins for each of our operating groups," said David LeMay, Stuart Olson's President and CEO. "They highlight our success in sector and geographic diversification, underscore our expertise as a proven leader in the construction management delivery model and emphasize our ability to execute as an integrated industrial contractor."

The new contract awards will be added to backlog in the second quarter of 2019.

About Stuart Olson Inc.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers in 2019 for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares and convertible debentures are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbols "SOX" and "SOX.DB.A", respectively. www.stuartolson.com

For further information: Daryl Sands, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Stuart Olson Inc., (403) 685-7777, Email: inquiries@stuartolson.com

