Stuart Olson Announces Management Change

CALGARY, Jan. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - Stuart Olson Inc. (TSX: SOX) ("Stuart Olson" or the "Company") today announced that its Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Bharat Mahajan, has notified the Company of his decision to resign and that he has accepted a different position.

The Company also announced the appointment of Dean R. Beacon as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Mr. Beacon previously held the position on an interim basis from September 9, 2019 to January 8, 2020.

Mr. Beacon is a senior executive with extensive work experience, including acting as a Chief Financial Officer of a public company. He was previously Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer of Canexus. He joined Canexus in 2012 as Treasurer and Director, Risk Management, and then became the Vice President Strategy, Risk and Business Development in 2014, before being appointed Senior Vice President Finance and Chief Financial Officer in 2015. Prior to joining Canexus, Mr. Beacon held senior positions responsible for treasury, finance, risk management and marketing. He also brings experience from the banking industry, having previously worked at two of Canada's major banks.

ABOUT STUART OLSON INC.

Stuart Olson Inc. provides general contracting and electrical building systems contracting in the public and private construction markets as well as general contracting, electrical, mechanical and specialty trades, such as insulation, cladding and asbestos abatement, in the industrial construction and services market. The Company operates office locations and projects throughout Western Canada, Ontario and the territories. In 2019 Stuart Olson was recognized as one of Alberta's Top Employers for the third consecutive year. Stuart Olson's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "SOX". www.stuartolson.com

