Strongco to Hold Third Quarter Results Conference Call

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Oct. 16, 2019 /CNW/ - Strongco Corporation (TSX: SQP) today announced it will hold a conference call on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 10am ET to discuss the Company's financial performance for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. Results will be issued by press release prior to the call.

The conference call will be hosted by Robert Beutel, Executive Chairman and David Wood, Vice President, Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary, and Oliver Nachevski, Vice President and Chief Operating Officer.

The dial-in number to call is 1-800-319-4610 or +1-604-638-5340 outside of Canada and the USA. Following management's introductory remarks, a question and answer session will take place for analysts and institutional investors.

An archived recording will be available to listeners following the call until midnight on December 1, 2019. To access it, dial 1-855-319-6413 or +1-604-638-9010 outside of Canada and the U.S., and enter passcode 3684#.

Strongco Corporation is a major multiline mobile equipment dealer with operations across Canada. Strongco sells, rents and services equipment used in diverse sectors such as construction, infrastructure, mining, oil and gas, utilities, municipalities, waste management and forestry. The Company has approximately 500 employees serving customers from 25 branches in Canada. Strongco represents leading equipment manufacturers with globally recognized brands, including Volvo Construction Equipment, Case Construction, Manitowoc Crane, including National and Grove, Terex Trucks, Fassi, Sennebogen, Konecranes and SDLG. Strongco is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SQP.

