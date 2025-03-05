Strong opposition from First Nations to the Joyce Lake mining project

TORONTO, March 5, 2025 /CNW/ - The Innu Nation of Matimekush-Lac John, the Innu Nation of Uashat mak Mani-utenam and the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach jointly and respectively announce their formal opposition to Century Global Commodities Corporation's (TSX: CNT) ("Century") "Joyce Lake" iron ore mining project. The three First Nations wish to take advantage of the PDAC International Mining Conference in Toronto to remind the mining industry that only environmentally and socially responsible projects will receive their consent to proceed.

The environmental impacts of the "Joyce Lake" project would be devastating and irreversible, including the destruction of Joyce Lake and nearby water bodies to make way for a huge open-pit mine, a mountain of waste rock, the construction of a 1.2 km rock bridge across Iron Arm Lake, as well as the building of several roads totalling 46.6 km that would encroach on wildlife habitat.

These activities and infrastructures would compromise and put at risk the cultural, spiritual and subsistence activities practised intensively by the Innu and Naskapi in the project area, including hunting, fishing, trapping and gathering practices, as well as spiritual practices. The sites that would be impacted by the project play a crucial role in the lives of members of the three First Nations.

According to Chief Louise Nattawappio of the Council of the Naskapi Nation of Kawawachikamach, "We cannot accept a project that jeopardizes our environment, our way of life and our identity. Many of our members have camps and cottages in front of the planned facilities and Iron Arm Lake is where we most regularly transfer our traditional knowledge and frequent significant cultural and spiritual sites. Moreover, Century's flawed approach not only failed to convince us of the soundness of the project but confirmed to us that it was unacceptable, and that Century would not be a respectful partner."

"The land is part of our identity and essential to our well-being. We refuse to sacrifice it for a project that carries too many risks and environmental impacts. In our view, the Joyce Lake iron mine project is totally unacceptable," says Chief Réal Mckenzie of the Matimekush-Lac John Innu Nation Council.

"This project is incompatible with the preservation of our land and culture. We urge Century to officially abandon the project, and we call on investors to withdraw from the project. The Joyce Lake iron mine project will never obtain the social acceptability necessary to proceed," concludes Chief Mike Mckenzie of the Uashat mak Mani-utenam Innu Nation Council.

In addition to lacking social acceptability and posing a major threat to the environment, wildlife and the way of life of the Innu and Naskapi, the project is subject to a Canadian and Newfoundland impact assessment process that Century has completely botched.

The environmental impact study (EIS) of the project prepared by Century raises major concerns, including failure to demonstrate the relevance of the studies used, the risk of incomplete or erroneous assessments, and significant methodological shortcomings. It also underestimates the significant negative and cumulative effects of the project and grossly exaggerates the scope of the consultations.

The three First Nations wish to emphasize that they are not opposed to development projects when they are carried out in a respectful, sustainable and ecologically responsible manner. To be acceptable, promoters must engage in a respectful manner and develop a project that addresses community concerns, that proposes solid impact avoidance and mitigation measures and guarantees benefits to the communities that will bear all the impacts. In the case of the Joyce Lake project, these criteria are not met, making its acceptance impossible.

Source: Naskapi Nation Council of Kawawachikamach, Matimekush-Lac John Innu Nation Council, as well as the Uashat mak Mani-utenam Innu Nation Council

