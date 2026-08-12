STRAUSS STEPS UP TO THE PLATE AS PRESENTING SPONSOR OF NETFLIX'S MLB AT FIELD OF DREAMS PREGAME AND POSTGAME COVERAGE

The workwear brand brings the craft behind baseball to the world stage

STRAUSS is the presenting sponsor of Netflix's MLB at Field of Dreams pregame and postgame shows.

The event streams live and around the world on Netflix as part of its Major League Baseball coverage, following MLB Opening Night and the Home Run Derby earlier this year.

The partnership with Netflix showcases the skilled professionals and groundskeepers who prepare one of baseball's most iconic venues, reinforcing STRAUSS's commitment to craftsmanship behind every performance.

In-game content showcases groundskeepers and field crews in STRAUSS workwear.

DYERSVILLE, Iowa, Aug. 12, 2026 /CNW/ -- STRAUSS will be the presenting sponsor of Netflix's pregame and postgame coverage for MLB at Field of Dreams, one of baseball's most celebrated events. Through the partnership, STRAUSS will spotlight the craftsmanship, coordination and teamwork of the professionals whose work behind the scenes makes this historic game possible.

STRAUSS is presenting sponsor of Netflix’s MLB at Field of Dreams. (PRNewsfoto/STRAUSS)

Taking place on August 13, 2026, the Field of Dreams game returns to the iconic Iowa ballpark inspired by the beloved film of the same name. While the event celebrates baseball's rich history, STRAUSS will help tell another story: the expertise of the groundskeepers and field crews who transform a rural cornfield into a global baseball stage.

As presenting sponsor, STRAUSS will be featured throughout Netflix's live pregame and postgame programming and in an in-game feature recognizing the field crews responsible for maintaining one of the sport's most revered venues. The broadcast will be available in more than 190 countries and regions worldwide.

"Every great performance begins long before the stadium lights turn on," said STRAUSS CEO Henning Strauss. "Whether on a construction site, in manufacturing, in the field or preparing a ballpark for the world's best players, success depends on skilled tradespeople who take pride in their craft. This partnership allows us to celebrate those professionals on one of the biggest and most iconic stages in the sport."

The collaboration reflects STRAUSS's ongoing commitment to championing craftsmanship across industries and disciplines. It also marks the brand's first integration into a truly global sports broadcast. By participating in one of baseball's most iconic events, the brand continues to highlight the people whose expertise, precision, and dedication create the foundation for exceptional performance.

Fans can catch coverage of the 2026 MLB at Field of Dreams game between the Philadelphia Phillies and Minnesota Twins on August 13 beginning at 6:30 PM ET, only on Netflix.

ABOUT STRAUSS

STRAUSS is a globally leading brand in performance workwear, safety footwear, protective equipment and jobsite accessories. Founded in 1948, the family-owned business is led by brothers Henning and Steffen Strauss, the third generation of the Strauss family. Its iconic ostrich logo reflects the family's name and heritage--Strauss means ostrich in German--and has become a distinctive symbol of pride and identity for skilled tradespeople worldwide.

The Ostrich is trusted by tradespeople, builders, farmers and DIYers across the globe for its pioneering style of technical, multi-pocket workwear that melds performance and function with comfort and design. Each fabric, each pocket placement, each small detail is engineered to help workers everywhere tackle the specific challenges they're likely to face on the job and endure tough working environments.

In 2026, STRAUSS opened its U.S. base in Columbus, Ohio. The company also maintains a strong presence at trade shows across the country. For more, visit STRAUSS.com.

SOURCE STRAUSS

Meghan Davis, [email protected], +49 151 71335762