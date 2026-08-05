Strathcona Resources Ltd. Reports Second Quarter 2026 Financial and Operating Results and Announces Quarterly Dividend

CALGARY, AB, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its second quarter 2026 financial and operating results. The Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share.

Q2 2026 Highlights

Production of 117,022 boe/d (99.7% liquids)

Operating Earnings of $376 million ($1.76 / share)

Free Cash Flow of $296 million ($1.38 / share)(1)



Three Months Ended(2) Six Months Ended(2) ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











WTI (US$/bbl) 92.77 63.74 71.93 82.35 67.58 WCS Hardisty (C$/bbl) 107.95 73.96 79.23 93.59 79.13 AECO 5A (C$/gj) 1.55 1.60 1.90 1.72 1.83











Bitumen (bbls/d) 62,782 56,628 61,375 62,083 60,799 Heavy oil (bbls/d) 53,753 51,528 54,695 54,222 51,011 Condensate and light oil (bbls/d) 69 20,647 78 73 20,665 Total oil production (bbls/d) 116,604 128,803 116,148 116,378 132,475 Other NGLs (bbls/d) 12 12,302 15 14 12,070 Natural gas (mcf/d) 2,436 241,579 2,268 2,352 260,443 Production (boe/d) 117,022 181,368 116,542 116,783 187,952 Sales (boe/d) 116,130 183,806 118,155 117,136 189,315 % Liquids 99.7 % 77.8 % 99.7 % 99.7 % 76.9 %











Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income(1) 1,080 971 824 1,904 2,104 Royalties 232 105 142 374 242 Production and operating – Energy 62 58 77 139 134 Production and operating – Non-energy 109 162 108 217 318 Transportation and processing 96 150 94 190 293 General and administrative 26 27 28 54 52 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 140 178 142 282 393 Interest and finance costs(3) 39 66 39 78 124 Operating Earnings(1) 376 225 194 570 548 Other items(3) 43 (6) 155 198 112 Income and comprehensive income 333 231 39 372 436











Operating Earnings(1) 376 225 194 570 548 Non-cash items(3) 150 198 153 303 433 Gain (loss) on risk management and foreign exchange contracts – realized, operating 12 (9) 17 29 (10) Funds from Operations(1) 538 414 364 902 971 Capital expenditures (233) (379) (298) (531) (729) Decommissioning costs (9) (3) (19) (28) (27) Free Cash Flow(1) 296 32 47 343 215











Debt, net of marketable securities and cross-currency asset/liability(3) 1,927 2,249 2,082 1,927 2,249 Common shares (millions) 214 214 214 214 214

(1) A non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under IFRS® Accounting Standards (the "Accounting Standards"); see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release. (2) During the year ended December 31, 2025 the Company entered into three separate asset purchase and sale agreements to dispose of its Montney assets which has been presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended March 31, 2026, as discontinued operations. The financial and operating results for these periods have been presented throughout this press release based on the aggregation of continuing and discontinued operations. The aggregation of continuing and discontinued financial results are non-GAAP measures and do not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release. (3) See "Supplementary Financial Measures" section of this press release.



Three Months Ended(1) Six Months Ended(1) ($/boe, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending costs and other income(2) 102.27 58.04 77.48 89.83 61.42 Royalties 21.92 6.25 13.36 17.63 7.09 Production and operating – Energy 6.03 3.47 7.19 6.61 3.90 Production and operating – Non-energy 10.32 9.68 10.17 10.25 9.26 Transportation and processing 9.08 9.00 8.82 8.95 8.55 General and administrative 2.43 1.64 2.65 2.54 1.52 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 13.22 10.60 13.35 13.29 11.47 Interest and finance costs 3.61 3.92 3.70 3.65 3.64 Operating Earnings(2) 35.66 13.48 18.24 26.91 15.99 Effective royalty rate (%)(2) 21.4 % 10.8 % 17.2 % 19.6 % 11.5 %

(1) During the year ended December 31, 2025 the Company entered into three separate asset purchase and sale agreements to dispose of its Montney assets which has been presented in the Company's condensed consolidated interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and three months ended March 31, 2026, as discontinued operations. The financial and operating results for these periods have been presented throughout this press release based on the aggregation of continuing and discontinued operations. The aggregation of continuing and discontinued financial results are non-GAAP measures and do not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release. (2) A non-GAAP financial measure which does not have a standardized meaning under the Accounting Standards; see "Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios" section of this press release.

Quarter Review and Near-Term Priorities

Production for the second quarter of 2026 of 117 Mboe / d (99.7% liquids) was flat versus the first quarter. Operating Earnings of $376 million ($1.76 / share) reflected a 94% increase versus the prior quarter, largely driven by higher oil prices. Free Cash Flow of $296 million ($1.38 / share) was a record, with higher Operating Earnings combining with lower capital expenditures.

In Cold Lake, production improved 2% quarter-over-quarter, driven by the repair of Lindbergh's fuel gas supply line which forced a production curtailment in the first quarter due to reduced steam rates. Production was further supported by a stronger than expected ramp up of the Company's new 8 well pair D01 West pad at Lindbergh, which achieved a peak rate of approximately 7,000 bbls / d at a steam-oil-ratio of less than 2.0x in late June. Taken together, the restored fuel gas supply and strong D01 West performance contributed to production of over 20 Mbbls / d from Lindbergh in June, reflecting an approximately 50% increase versus the first quarter of 2026.

In Lloydminster Thermal, the Company achieved first steam at its Meota Central project on June 6, 2026. The project was completed at a total installed cost of approximately $345 million (3% under budget) over the course of 18 months (2 months, or 9% ahead of budget) with zero lost time incidents during approximately 370,000 man-hours of work during construction. Meota Central achieved first oil in late July, with production currently ramping up as expected, targeting a peak rate of approximately 13,000 bbls / d by mid-2027.

In Lloydminster Conventional, production improved approximately 1% quarter-over-quarter, driven by continued recovery of base production at the Company's Cactus Lake and Bodo-Cosine polymer floods following improved flood conformance. Current capital activity is focused on the Company's annual drilling program in Druid, comprised of 25 wells including 4 multi-lateral horizontals and the Company's first test well in the Waseca formation. Early results from the Waseca test are encouraging, with initial production rates of approximately 100 bbls / d derisking up to 40 additional Waseca locations at Druid.

During the second quarter of 2026 Strathcona exercised its $265 million accordion under its bank credit facility following receipt of lender commitments, increasing total capacity to approximately $3.755 billion. Subsequent to quarter end, Strathcona executed an amended and extended credit facility agreement, extending the term of the credit facility to December 31, 2030 and adding a $750 million accordion (increasing total potential credit capacity to $4.505 billion). At the end of the second quarter, Strathcona was approximately $1.9 billion drawn on the facility, leaving more than $1.8 billion in available liquidity.

Outlook

The midpoint of Strathcona's 2026 production guidance is unchanged, with the range tightened to 122 to 128 Mbbls / d from 120 to 130 Mbbls / d previously. Expected 2026 exit production remains approximately 135 Mbbls / d (reflecting an approximately 15% exit-to-exit growth rate). Strathcona's 2026 capital budget of $1.0 billion is also unchanged.

Quarterly Dividends

Strathcona's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share to be paid on September 21, 2026 to shareholders of record on September 11, 2026. Payments to shareholders who are not residents of Canada will be net of any Canadian withholding taxes that may be applicable. Dividends paid by Strathcona are considered "eligible dividends" for Canadian tax purposes.

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

Non-GAAP Measures and Ratios

The financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025 and the three months ended March 31, 2026, are presented below to reconcile continuing and discontinued operations to total results. Total results in a non-GAAP measure used by Management to assess the historical financial performance of the total business and is not intended to be indicative of future results.



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total



















Revenues and other income

















Oil and natural gas sales 1,486 -- 1,486 974 235 1,209 1,121 -- 1,121 Sale of purchased product 82 -- 82 14 -- 14 4 -- 4 Royalties (232) -- (232) (96) (9) (105) (142) -- (142) Oil and natural gas revenues 1,336 -- 1,336 892 226 1,118 983 -- 983 Gain (loss) on risk management contracts 52 -- 52 19 -- 19 (71) -- (71) Midstream revenue 9 -- 9 7 -- 7 9 -- 9 Other income -- -- -- 5 -- 5 -- -- --

1,397 -- 1,397 923 226 1,149 921 -- 921



















Expenses

















Purchased product 80 -- 80 14 -- 14 4 -- 4 Blending costs 417 -- 417 250 -- 250 306 -- 306 Production and operating 171 -- 171 181 39 220 185 -- 185 Transportation and processing 96 -- 96 94 56 150 94 -- 94 General and administrative 26 -- 26 21 6 27 28 -- 28 Interest 29 -- 29 46 -- 46 28 -- 28 Transaction related costs 1 -- 1 14 5 19 -- -- -- Finance costs 10 -- 10 15 5 20 11 -- 11 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 140 -- 140 156 22 178 142 -- 142 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2) -- (2) (40) -- (40) 4 -- 4 Change in decommissioning liabilities 1 -- 1 -- -- -- 13 -- 13 Loss on contingent consideration -- -- -- -- -- -- 42 -- 42

969 -- 969 751 133 884 857 -- 857



















Gain on marketable securities -- -- -- 25 -- 25 -- -- -- Gain on sale of assets, net -- -- -- -- 5 5 -- -- -- Loss on settlement of other obligations -- -- -- -- (1) (1) -- -- -- Income before income taxes 428 -- 428 197 97 294 64 -- 64



















Income tax expense 95 -- 95 39 24 63 25 -- 25 Income and comprehensive income 333 -- 333 158 73 231 39 -- 39



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total













Revenues and other income











Oil and natural gas sales 2,607 -- 2,607 2,151 517 2,668 Sale of purchased product 86 -- 86 21 -- 21 Royalties (374) -- (374) (208) (34) (242) Oil and natural gas revenues 2,319 -- 2,319 1,964 483 2,447 Loss on risk management contracts (19) -- (19) (59) -- (59) Midstream revenue 18 -- 18 7 -- 7 Other income -- -- -- 6 -- 6

2,318 -- 2,318 1,918 483 2,401













Expenses











Purchased product 84 -- 84 22 -- 22 Blending costs 723 -- 723 576 -- 576 Production and operating 356 -- 356 364 88 452 Transportation and processing 190 -- 190 182 111 293 General and administrative 54 -- 54 40 12 52 Interest 57 -- 57 84 -- 84 Transaction related costs 1 -- 1 15 4 19 Finance costs 21 -- 21 27 13 40 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 282 -- 282 303 90 393 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2 -- 2 (41) -- (41) Changes in decommissioning liabilities 14 -- 14 -- -- -- Contingent consideration 42 -- 42 -- -- --

1,826 -- 1,826 1,572 318 1,890













Gain on marketable securities -- -- -- 47 -- 47 Gain on sale of assets, net -- -- -- -- 5 5 Loss on settlement of other obligations -- -- -- -- (1) (1) Income before income taxes 492 -- 492 393 169 562













Income tax expense 120 -- 120 82 44 126 Income and comprehensive income 372 -- 372 311 125 436



Three Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2026 ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total



















Revenues

















Oil and natural gas sales 1,486 -- 1,486 974 235 1,209 1,121 -- 1,121 Sale of purchased product 82 -- 82 14 -- 14 4 -- 4 Blending costs (417) -- (417) (250) -- (250) (306) -- (306) Purchased product (80) -- (80) (14) -- (14) (4) -- (4) Midstream revenue 9 -- 9 7 -- 7 9 -- 9 Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending 1,080 -- 1,080 731 235 966 824 -- 824



















Expenses

















Royalties 232 -- 232 96 9 105 142 -- 142 Production and operating 171 -- 171 181 39 220 185 -- 185 Transportation and processing 96 -- 96 94 56 150 94 -- 94 Field operating income 581 -- 581 360 131 491 403 -- 403



















Depletion, depreciation and amortization 140 -- 140 156 22 178 142 -- 142 General and administrative 26 -- 26 21 6 27 28 -- 28 Finance costs 10 -- 10 15 5 20 11 -- 11 Other income -- -- -- (5) -- (5) -- -- -- Interest 29 -- 29 46 -- 46 28 -- 28 Operating Earnings 376 -- 376 127 98 225 194 -- 194



Six Months Ended

June 30, 2026 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) Cont. Disc. Total Cont. Disc. Total













Revenues











Oil and natural gas sales 2,607 -- 2,607 2,151 517 2,668 Sale of purchased product 86 -- 86 21 -- 21 Blending costs (723) -- (723) (576) -- (576) Purchased product (84) -- (84) (22) -- (22) Midstream revenue 18 -- 18 7 -- 7 Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending 1,904 -- 1,904 1,581 517 2,098













Expenses











Royalties 374 -- 374 208 34 242 Production and operating 356 -- 356 364 88 452 Transportation and processing 190 -- 190 182 111 293 Field operating income 984 -- 984 827 284 1,111













Depletion, depreciation and amortization 282 -- 282 303 90 393 General and administrative 54 -- 54 40 12 52 Finance costs 21 -- 21 27 13 40 Other income -- -- -- (6) -- (6) Interest 57 -- 57 84 -- 84 Operating Earnings 570 -- 570 379 169 548

"Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income" is calculated by deducting purchased product and blending costs from oil and natural gas sales, sales of purchased product, midstream revenue and other income. Management uses this metric to isolate the revenue associated with the Company's production after accounting for the unavoidable cost of blending. Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending, is also reflected on a per boe basis calculated using sales volumes. This ratio is useful to management when analyzing realized pricing against benchmark commodity prices.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Oil and natural gas sales 1,486 1,209 1,121 2,607 2,668 Sales of purchased products 82 14 4 86 21 Other income -- 5 -- -- 6 Purchased product (80) (14) (4) (84) (22) Blending costs (417) (250) (306) (723) (576) Midstream revenue 9 7 9 18 7 Oil and natural gas sales, net of blending and other income 1,080 971 824 1,904 2,104

"Effective royalty rate" is calculated by dividing royalties by oil and natural gas sales, sale of purchased product and midstream revenue, net of blending and purchased product. This metric allows management to analyze the movement of royalty expenses in relation to realized and benchmark commodity prices.

"Operating Earnings – Discontinued" is considered a key financial metric for evaluating the profitability of Strathcona's discontinued operations. "Operating Earnings - Continuing" is a GAAP financial measure as it is used by the Chief Operating Decision Makers to evaluate profit or loss and is presented in the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2026 and 2025. A quantitative reconciliation of Operating Earnings – Discontinued to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Oil and natural gas sales, is presented above.

"Funds from Operations" is used by management to analyze operating performance and provides an indication of the funds generated by Strathcona's principal business to either fund operating activities, re-invest to either maintain or grow the business or make debt repayments. Funds from Operations is derived from Operating Earnings and adjusted for depletion, depreciation and amortization ("DD&A"), finance costs, gains and losses on risk management contracts – realized and gains and losses on foreign exchange – realized.

"Free Cash Flow" is a key financial metric for evaluating Strathcona's liquidity as it indicates the funds available for deleveraging, funding future growth, or shareholder returns. Free Cash Flow is derived from Operating Earnings and adjusted for DD&A, finance costs, gains and losses on risk management contracts – realized and gains and losses on foreign exchange - realized, capital expenditures and decommissioning costs.

Quantitative reconciliations of Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow for both continuing and discontinued operations to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, Operating Earnings, are set forth below.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Operating Earnings - Continuing 376 127 194 570 379 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 140 156 142 282 303 Finance costs 10 15 11 21 27 Gain (loss) on risk management contracts - realized 12 (5) 16 28 (6) Foreign exchange gain (loss) - realized -- (4) 1 1 (4) Funds from Operations - Continuing 538 289 364 902 699 Capital expenditures (233) (245) (298) (531) (479) Decommissioning costs (9) (1) (19) (28) (9) Free Cash Flow - Continuing 296 43 47 343 211



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Operating Earnings - Discontinued -- 98 -- -- 169 Depletion, depreciation and amortization -- 22 -- -- 90 Finance costs -- 5 -- -- 13 Funds from Operations - Discontinued -- 125 -- -- 272 Capital expenditures -- (134) -- -- (250) Decommissioning costs -- (2) -- -- (18) Free Cash Flow - Discontinued -- (11) -- -- 4

The following table reconciles Operating Earnings, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow from continuing and discontinued operations:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Operating Earnings 376 225 194 570 548 Depletion, depreciation and amortization 140 178 142 282 393 Finance costs 10 20 11 21 40 Gain (loss) on risk management contracts - realized 12 (5) 16 28 (6) Foreign exchange gain (loss) - realized -- (4) 1 1 (4) Funds from Operations 538 414 364 902 971 Capital expenditures (233) (379) (298) (531) (729) Decommissioning costs (9) (3) (19) (28) (27) Free Cash Flow 296 32 47 343 215

Supplementary Financial Measures

"Interest and finance costs" is an aggregation of interest and finance costs. Management uses this metric to obtain a fulsome understanding of all interest and accretion costs the Company is subject to.

"Other items" is an aggregation of risk management contracts, foreign exchange, transaction related costs, gain on marketable securities, gain on sale of assets, deferred tax expense, change in decommissioning liabilities, loss on contingent consideration and loss on settlement of other obligations from both continuing and discontinued operations. They are presented in such a manner to yield prominence to key financial metrics such as income and comprehensive income, Operating Earnings, Funds from Operations and Free Cash Flow.



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended ($ millions, unless otherwise indicated) June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











(Gain) loss on risk management contracts (52) (19) 71 19 59 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (2) (40) 4 2 (41) Transaction related costs 1 19 -- 1 19 Gain on marketable securities -- (25) -- -- (47) Gain on sale of assets -- (5) -- -- (5) Deferred tax expense 95 63 25 120 126 Change in decommissioning liabilities 1 -- 13 14 -- Loss on contingent consideration -- -- 42 42 -- Loss on settlement of other obligations -- 1 -- -- 1 Other items 43 (6) 155 198 112

"Non-cash items" is an aggregation of depletion, depreciation and amortization, and finance costs.

"Debt, net of marketable securities and cross-currency swap asset/liability" is comprised of debt less marketable securities and cross-currency swap asset/liability, as derived under the Accounting Standards.

Presentation of Oil and Gas Information

This press release contains various references to the abbreviation "boe" which means barrels of oil equivalent. All boe conversions in this press release are derived by converting gas to oil at the ratio of six thousand cubic feet ("mcf") of natural gas to one barrel ("bbl") of crude oil. Boe may be misleading, particularly if used in isolation. A boe conversion rate of 1 bbl : 6 mcf is based on an energy equivalency conversion method primarily applicable at the burner tip and does not represent a value equivalency at the wellhead. Given that the value ratio of oil compared to natural gas based on currently prevailing prices is significantly different than the energy equivalency ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf, utilizing a conversion ratio of 1 bbl : 6 mcf may be misleading as an indication of value.

References in this press release to initial production rates, peak rates and other short-term production rates and test results are useful in confirming the presence of hydrocarbons, however, such rates are not determinative of the rates at which such wells will commence production and decline thereafter and are not indicative of long-term performance or of ultimate recovery. While encouraging, readers are cautioned not to place reliance on such rates in calculating aggregate production for the Company or the assets for which such rates are provided. A pressure transient analysis or well-test interpretation has not been carried out in respect of all wells. Accordingly, the test results should be considered to be preliminary.

Product Type Production Information

National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities includes condensate within the natural gas liquids product type. The Company has disclosed condensate as combined with light oil and separately from other natural gas liquids in this press release since the price of condensate as compared to other natural gas liquids is currently significantly higher and the Company believes that this presentation provides a more accurate description of its operations and results therefrom. References to "oil and condensate" in this press release refer to, collectively, light and medium crude oil, heavy crude oil, bitumen and natural gas liquids. References to "natural gas" in this press release refer to conventional natural gas. References to "liquids" in this press release refer to, collectively, bitumen, heavy oil, condensate and light oil (comprised of condensate and light oil) and other natural gas liquids (comprised of ethane, propane and butane only).

The Company's quarterly average daily production volumes for three and six months ended 2026 and 2025, and the references to "natural gas", "crude oil" and "condensate", reported in this press release consist of the following product types, as defined in NI 51-101 and using a conversion ratio of 6 mcf : 1 bbl where applicable:



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025 March 31,

2026 June 30,

2026 June 30,

2025











Heavy crude oil (bbl/d) 53,753 51,528 54,695 54,222 51,011 Light and medium crude oil (bbl/d) 56 423 69 63 463 Total crude oil (bbl/d) 53,809 51,951 54,764 54,285 51,474 Bitumen (bbl/d) 62,782 56,628 61,375 62,083 60,799 NGLs (bbl/d) 25 32,526 24 24 32,272 Total liquids (bbl/d) 116,616 141,105 116,163 116,392 144,545 Conventional natural gas (mcf/d) 2,436 241,579 2,268 2,352 260,443 Total (boe/d) 117,022 181,368 116,542 116,783 187,952

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The forward-looking information in this press release is based on Strathcona's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs. Such forward-looking information is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. The Company believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable as of the time of such information, but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct, and such forward-looking information included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon.

The use of any of the words "expect", "target", "anticipate", "intend", "estimate", "objective", "ongoing", "may", "will", "project", "believe", "depends", "could" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking information. In particular, but without limiting the generality of the foregoing, this press release contains forward-looking information pertaining to the following: the Company's business strategy and future plans; expected operating strategy; expected range of 2026 production volumes and exit 2026 production volumes; the Company's production and capital spending guidance for 2026; the Company's capital budget for 2026, including the anticipated composition, timing and benefits thereof, including year-over-year production growth and generating significant excess Free Cash Flow; the Company's capital program, including the anticipated results thereof; the targeted peak rate of approximately 13,000 bbls / d at Meota Central by mid-2027; and the Company's future allocation of excess Free Cash Flow.

All forward-looking information reflects Strathcona's beliefs and assumptions based on information available at the time the applicable forward-looking information is disclosed and in light of the Company's current expectations with respect to such things as: Strathcona's ability to generate sufficient cash flow to fund debt repayment and dividend payments; Strathcona's ability to declare and pay dividends; the success of Strathcona's operations and growth and expansion projects; expectations regarding production growth, future well production rates and reserve volumes; expectations regarding Strathcona's capital program, including the outlook for general economic trends, industry trends, prevailing and future commodity prices, foreign exchange rates and interest rates; the availability of third party services; prevailing and future royalty regimes and tax laws; fluctuations in energy prices based on worldwide demand and geopolitical events; the impact of inflation; the integrity and reliability of Strathcona's assets; decommissioning obligations; Strathcona's ability to comply with its financial covenants; and the governmental, regulatory and legal environment. In addition, certain forward-looking information with respect to the Company's 2026 guidance assumes commodity prices and exchange rates of: US$85 / bbl WTI, US$15 / bbl WCS-WTI differential, 1.36 USD-CAD and C$2.00 / mcf AECO. Management believes that its assumptions and expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are reasonable based on the information available on the date such information is provided and the process used to prepare the information. However, it cannot assure readers that these expectations will prove to be correct.

The forward-looking information included in this press release is not a guarantee of future performance and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information, including, without limitation: changes in commodity prices; changes in the demand for or supply of Strathcona's products; the continued impact, or further deterioration, in global economic and market conditions, including from inflation and/or certain geopolitical conflicts, such as the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict and the conflict in the Middle East, and other heightened geopolitical risks and the ability of the Company to carry on operations as contemplated in light of the foregoing; determinations by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other countries as to production levels; unanticipated operating results or production declines; changes in tax or environmental laws, climate change, royalty rates or other regulatory matters; changes in Strathcona's development plans or by third party operators of Strathcona's properties; competition from other producers; inability to retain drilling rigs and other services; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the Company's acquisitions; incorrect assessment of the value of acquisitions; delays resulting from or inability to obtain required regulatory approvals; increased debt levels or debt service requirements; inflation; changes in foreign exchange rates; inaccurate estimation of Strathcona's oil and gas reserve and contingent resource volumes; limited, unfavourable or a lack of access to capital markets or other sources of capital; increased costs; a lack of adequate insurance coverage; the impact of competitors; and the other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" section in Strathcona's Management's Discussion & Analysis and Annual Information Form, each for the year ended December 31, 2025, and from time to time in Strathcona's public disclosure documents, which are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

Declaration of dividends is at the sole discretion of the board of directors of Strathcona and will continue to be evaluated on an ongoing basis. There are risks that may result in Strathcona changing, suspending or discontinuing its quarterly dividends, including changes to its Free Cash Flow, operating results, capital requirements, financial position, debt levels, market conditions or corporate strategy and the need to comply with requirements under its credit agreement and applicable laws respecting the declaration and payment of dividends. There are no assurances as to the continuing declaration and payment of future dividends or the amount or timing of any such dividends.

Management approved the capital budget and production guidance contained herein as of the date of this press release. The purpose of the capital budget and production guidance is to assist readers in understanding Strathcona's expected and targeted financial position and performance, and this information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

This earnings release contains information that may constitute future-oriented financial information or financial outlook information (collectively, "FOFI") about Strathcona's prospective financial performance, financial position or cash flows, all of which is subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations and qualifications as set forth above. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise or inaccurate and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on FOFI. Strathcona's actual results, performance and achievements could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, FOFI. Strathcona has included FOFI in order to provide readers with a more complete perspective on Strathcona's future operations and management's current expectations relating to Strathcona's future performance. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The foregoing risks should not be construed as exhaustive. The forward-looking information contained in this press release speaks only as of the date of this press release and Strathcona does not assume any obligation to publicly update or revise such forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required pursuant to applicable laws. Any forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.

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