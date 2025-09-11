Strathcona Resources Ltd. Confirms Filing of Amended Offer for MEG Energy Corp. and Reaffirms Willingness to Enter into Supported Transaction Following Cenovus Energy Inc.'s Election Not to Match Strathcona's Superior Proposal

CALGARY, AB, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona") today announced the filing and mailing of its Notice of Variation, Change and Extension in connection with its offer (as varied, the "Amended Offer") to acquire all of the outstanding common shares ("MEG Shares") of MEG Energy Corp. (TSX: MEG) ("MEG") not already owned by Strathcona for 0.80 Strathcona shares per MEG Share. The Notice of Variation, Change and Extension has been filed with the Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ under MEG's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and posted on Strathcona's website alongside the Amended Offer presentation, which MEG and Strathcona shareholders are encouraged to review.

Strathcona Looks Forward to Engaging with the MEG Board on Supported Transaction

Since the agreement (the "MEG Board Deal") between MEG and Cenovus Energy Inc. ("Cenovus") was announced on August 22, 2025, Strathcona has been approached by and spoken to a substantial portion of the MEG shareholder base, from which feedback has been uniform: the MEG Board Deal meaningfully undervalues MEG and allows Cenovus to keep the vast majority of future upside for itself due to its cash-heavy consideration structure. This feedback led directly to the announcement of Strathcona's Amended Offer on September 8, 2025, to which feedback from MEG shareholders has been overwhelmingly positive to date.

Strathcona's Amended Offer is unequivocally superior to the MEG Board Deal in price and in terms, providing MEG shareholders with a substantial upfront premium to the MEG Board Deal while delivering more than 25% per share accretion to MEG shareholders on all key metrics through their 43% pro forma ownership of Strathcona. Strathcona's Amended Offer reflects an 11% premium to the MEG Board Deal on the September 8, 2025 announcement date ($30.86 / MEG share vs. $27.79 / MEG share) and a 9% premium since the MEG Board Deal was announced on August 22, 2025 ($30.54 / MEG share vs. $28.02 / MEG share), in each case based on the volume-weighted average prices for Strathcona and Cenovus for the respective periods. Rather than crystalize value today, the Amended Offer provides MEG shareholders with ongoing exposure to the largest pure play oil company in North America without mines or refineries, with best-in-class profitability, growth and reserves life.

Following public announcements from Cenovus on September 10, 2025 that the MEG Board Deal represents its best and final offer, Strathcona today reaffirmed that it remains ready and willing to engage constructively and in good faith with the MEG board of directors to enter into a supported transaction, following the MEG board's confirmation that the Amended Offer is a superior proposal under the publicly filed MEG Board Deal arrangement agreement. Strathcona today also reaffirmed Waterous Energy Fund's ("WEF") willingness to enter into a mutually acceptable lock-up agreement to assuage any unfounded concerns around future selling of Strathcona shares by WEF.

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing pure play heavy oil producers with operations focused on thermal oil and enhanced oil recovery. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

