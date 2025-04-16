Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 4, 2025. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors

The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee Votes For Votes Withheld

Number Percent Number Percent Adam Waterous 187,953,234 99.74 490,052 0.26 Cody Church 188,362,514 99.96 80,772 0.04 Andrew Kim 188,266,307 99.91 176,979 0.09 Steve Fagan 188,023,015 99.78 420,271 0.22 Connie De Ciancio 188,073,109 99.80 370,177 0.20 Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon 188,249,460 99.90 193,826 0.10 Henry Hager 188,254,231 99.90 189,055 0.10 David Roosth 188,362,175 99.96 81,111 0.04 Connor Waterous 188,002,383 99.77 440,903 0.23

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Withheld Number Percent Number Percent 189,333,270 99.97 50,253 0.03

3. Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1

Strathcona's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 was confirmed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For Votes Against Number Percent Number Percent 187,912,103 99.72 531,183 0.28

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

