Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Strathcona Resources Ltd.

Apr 16, 2025, 15:41 ET

CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 4, 2025. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:

Voting Results

1. Election of Directors

The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Nominee

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

Adam Waterous

187,953,234

99.74

490,052

0.26

Cody Church

188,362,514

99.96

80,772

0.04

Andrew Kim

188,266,307

99.91

176,979

0.09

Steve Fagan

188,023,015

99.78

420,271

0.22

Connie De Ciancio

188,073,109

99.80

370,177

0.20

Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon

188,249,460

99.90

193,826

0.10

Henry Hager

188,254,231

99.90

189,055

0.10

David Roosth

188,362,175

99.96

81,111

0.04

Connor Waterous

188,002,383

99.77

440,903

0.23

2. Appointment of Auditors

The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Withheld

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

189,333,270

99.97

50,253

0.03

3. Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1

Strathcona's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 was confirmed. The results of the ballot were as follows:

Votes For

Votes Against

Number

Percent

Number

Percent

187,912,103

99.72

531,183

0.28

About Strathcona

Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]

