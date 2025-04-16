Strathcona Reports Voting Results from the 2025 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

News provided byStrathcona Resources Ltd.
Apr 16, 2025, 15:41 ET
CALGARY, AB, April 16, 2025 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) today reported its voting results from its annual meeting of shareholders held on April 16, 2025 (the "Meeting"). All matters presented at the Meeting were approved including the election of all nine nominees listed in the management information circular dated March 4, 2025. The complete results of voting for business considered at the Meeting are set out below:
Voting Results
1. Election of Directors
The director nominees listed below were elected. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Nominee
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Adam Waterous
|
187,953,234
|
99.74
|
490,052
|
0.26
|
Cody Church
|
188,362,514
|
99.96
|
80,772
|
0.04
|
Andrew Kim
|
188,266,307
|
99.91
|
176,979
|
0.09
|
Steve Fagan
|
188,023,015
|
99.78
|
420,271
|
0.22
|
Connie De Ciancio
|
188,073,109
|
99.80
|
370,177
|
0.20
|
Navjeet (Bob) Singh Dhillon
|
188,249,460
|
99.90
|
193,826
|
0.10
|
Henry Hager
|
188,254,231
|
99.90
|
189,055
|
0.10
|
David Roosth
|
188,362,175
|
99.96
|
81,111
|
0.04
|
Connor Waterous
|
188,002,383
|
99.77
|
440,903
|
0.23
2. Appointment of Auditors
The appointment of Deloitte LLP as the Corporation's auditors was approved. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Withheld
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
189,333,270
|
99.97
|
50,253
|
0.03
3. Confirmation of Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1
Strathcona's Amended and Restated By-Law No. 1 was confirmed. The results of the ballot were as follows:
|
Votes For
|
Votes Against
|
Number
|
Percent
|
Number
|
Percent
|
187,912,103
|
99.72
|
531,183
|
0.28
About Strathcona
Strathcona is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).
For more information about Strathcona, visit www.strathconaresources.com.
SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.
Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]
Share this article