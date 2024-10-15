Strathcona Announces Q3 2024 Release Date and Investor Day Details

CALGARY, AB, Oct. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Strathcona Resources Ltd. ("Strathcona" or the "Company") (TSX: SCR) will release its third quarter 2024 financial and operating results after market close on November 13, 2024. Strathcona will host an Investor Day event on November 14, 2024, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), where Strathcona's executive team will review the Company's operations, performance and near-and long-term priorities. This event will replace the third quarter 2024 conference call. In-person attendance is by invitation only.

Date: Thursday, November 14, 2024 Time: 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET) to 11:00AM MT (1:00PM ET) Webcast Link: meetings.lumiconnect.com/400-345-948-539

About Strathcona

Strathcona Resources is one of North America's fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona's common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

Investor inquiries: [email protected]; Media inquiries: [email protected]