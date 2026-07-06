StrategyCorp deepens its Integrated Advantage with the addition of Campbell Strategies

TORONTO, July 6, 2026 /CNW/ - StrategyCorp is pleased to announce the addition of Campbell Strategies, deepening the firm's integrated advantage and expanding its capacity to serve clients navigating complex regulatory, communications, and political environments at the municipal, provincial, and federal levels.

"Clients increasingly need the subject matter expertise and political acuity that StrategyCorp offers," said Chris Loreto, Managing Principal, StrategyCorp. "They want strategy that delivers results, not just meetings. They want substance and politics brought together into clear strategies and workable plans. That is our integrated advantage, and it is what makes StrategyCorp distinctive in the Canadian market. The addition of Campbell Strategies strengthens that competitive edge."

Barry Campbell – Principal Advisor, bringing decades of experience in law, federal public policy, and government affairs, with deep expertise particularly in the financial sector.

– Principal Advisor, bringing decades of experience in law, federal public policy, and government affairs, with deep expertise particularly in the financial sector. Paul Brown – Senior Advisor with an extensive background in the federal government, corporate board leadership, and non-profit service, to provide strategic public policy advice to organizations across multiple sectors.

– Senior Advisor with an extensive background in the federal government, corporate board leadership, and non-profit service, to provide strategic public policy advice to organizations across multiple sectors. Gayle Nathanson – Vice President, is a lawyer by training and comes to StrategyCorp with more than 20 years working in public affairs, with experience in stakeholder relations, financial services, government relations, and public policy.

– Vice President, is a lawyer by training and comes to StrategyCorp with more than 20 years working in public affairs, with experience in stakeholder relations, financial services, government relations, and public policy. Natalie Dash – Director, joins the government relations team as an experienced government relations consultant with a strong background in developing groundbreaking advocacy campaigns and managing stakeholder relations.

The Campbell Strategies team are respected in Canadian public policy and government affairs. Their decades of experience, spanning law, federal, provincial, and municipal politics, financial regulation, and private-sector advisory work, bring new depth to StrategyCorp's ability to serve clients in an increasingly complex operating environment.

Through this transaction, clients of Campbell Strategies gain access to StrategyCorp's full suite of government relations, strategic communications, and management consulting advisory services.

"StrategyCorp has an established 30-year track record and an exceptional reputation – it was a natural destination for Campbell Strategies' practice and team," said Barry Campbell. "This combination aligns with our values and history of delivering practical and workable public affairs solutions that advance our clients' business interests. I look forward to what we can do together."

The addition of Campbell Strategies aligns with the firm's strategy to expand in markets and sectors where its integrated advantage creates lasting value for the organizations it serves. StrategyCorp continues to attract respected clients and the very best people who choose the firm for what makes it distinctive: substance and politics that deliver lasting value.

About StrategyCorp

StrategyCorp is Canada's premier consulting firm specializing in strategic advisory services – government relations, strategic communications, and management consulting – for organizations navigating complex, highly regulated, and scrutinized environments. Find out more about how we help clients achieve success at strategycorp.com.

SOURCE StrategyCorp Inc.

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