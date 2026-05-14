Strategic Resources in New York with Top Mining Finance Leaders at the SME Conference on May 20th for Panel Discussion

MONTREAL, May 14, 2026 /CNW/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) Strategic Resources Inc. (the "Company") has been invited to participate in a panel discussion at the New York SME's 11th Annual Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference (CTMF 2026), taking place May 18-20, 2026 at A&O Shearman's Conference Center in Midtown Manhattan alongside top mining finance leaders. The focus of this year's conference is "Managing Risk and Identifying Opportunities in a Disrupted World."

Strategic Resources panel is entitled, "Canadian Vanadium and US Battery Technology: Cases for military, industrial and mining equipment", will take place on the afternoon of Wednesday, May 20, 2026, and will explore the financing, development and commercialization pathways for critical and minor metals -- including vanadium -- that underpin the next generation of energy storage and heavy-duty electrification technologies alongside the GJ la O', CEO of TYFAST Energy and moderated by Lisa Koch a Partner at A&O Shearman Australia.

This follows the recent announcement on April 27, 2026 of the Memorandum of Understanding between Strategic Resources and TYFAST Energy Corp. ("Tyfast") to build a Canadian vanadium-to-battery pathway for heavy-duty electrification. Under the MOU, the parties are evaluating the use of battery-grade vanadium oxide derived from Strategic's permitted Canadian vanadium mine for Tyfast's proprietary lithium vanadium oxide (LVO) anode platform, with target applications including mining equipment, auxiliary vehicles and defense platforms. Further details on the MOU are available here.

Additional information regarding New York SME's 11th Annual Current Trends in Mining Finance Conference 2026, including the agenda, panelists, top miming finance leaders and keynote speakers, may be found at Current Trends in mining finance/program/at-a-glance.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources (TSXV: SR) is a critical mineral development company focused on vanadium, high-purity iron and titanium; metals needed to decarbonize the global economy. Our main projects are the construction-ready BlackRock Project in Quebec and the previously operated Mustavaara mine in Finland. Phase 1 of the BlackRock Project envisages a 4 million tonne per year high-purity iron ore pelletizer at Port Saguenay, Quebec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

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STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements and information herein, including all statements that are not historical facts, contain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements or information can be identified by the use of words such as "will" or "projected" or variations of those words or statements that certain actions, events or results "will", "could", "are proposed to", "are planned to", "are expected to" or "are anticipated to" be taken, occur or be achieved.

Although management of the Company believes that the assumptions made and the expectations represented by all forward-looking statements or information are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement or information herein will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements and information by their nature are based on assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or information. These factors include, but are not limited to: risks associated with the business of the Company; business and economic conditions in the mining industry generally; the supply and demand for labour and other project inputs; changes in commodity prices; changes in interest and currency exchange rates; risks relating to inaccurate geological and engineering assumptions (including with respect to the tonnage, grade and recoverability of reserves and resources); risks relating to unanticipated operational difficulties (including failure of equipment or processes to operate in accordance with specifications or expectations, cost escalation, unavailability of materials and equipment, government action or delays in the receipt of government approvals, industrial disturbances or other job action, and unanticipated events related to health, safety and environmental matters); risks relating to adverse weather conditions; political risk and social unrest; changes in general economic conditions or conditions in the financial markets; and other risk factors as detailed from time to time in the Company's continuous disclosure documents filed with Canadian securities administrators. Strategic does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

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