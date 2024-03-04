Strategic Resources Engages Investor Relations Service Provider

MONTREAL, March 4, 2024 /CNW/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a services agreement (the "Agreement") with Red Cloud Financial Services Inc. ("RCFS") pursuant to which, among other things, RSFC has agreed to provide certain promotional services to the Company in accordance with Policy 3.4 of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange").

RCFS' engagement is for an initial term of three months (the "Initial Term"). The Agreement will transition to a month-to-month basis following the Initial Term. For the Initial Term the Company shall pay RCFS an aggregate fee of $30,000.

RCFS provides promotional services on behalf of the Company across the country. Through RCFS' engagement, the Company hopes to promote awareness of the Company and its activities.

There are no performance factors contained in the Agreement and RCFS will not receive common shares or options as compensation. Further, RCFS and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and, at the time of the Agreement, neither RCFS nor any of its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a critical mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is developing its flagship BlackRock Project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility located at a seaport in Québec with full access to the St. Lawrence Seaway. The Company's Head Office is in Montreal, Québec.

Further details are available on the Company's website at https://strategic-res.com/. To follow future news releases, please sign up at https://strategic-res.com/contact/.

Follow us on: Twitter or Linkedin.

STRATEGIC RESOURCES INC.

Signed: "Sean Cleary"

Sean Cleary, CEO

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Strategic Resources Inc.

For further information: email [email protected] or contact: Alexandre Meterissian, VP ESG & Communications, +1 (514) 316-7096; Scott Hicks, EVP Corporate Development, +1 (604) 646-1890