Strategic Resources Clarifies AGM Form of Proxy

MONTREAL, April 19, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") advises that it has mailed out a replacement form of proxy for voting at its upcoming annual general meeting on April 26, 2023, as one item was omitted from the original proxy. Shareholders who have not voted yet should use the new form of proxy and those who have already voted are encouraged to re-vote using the new proxy.

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV:SR) is a Montreal, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship BlackRock project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility in Québec.

