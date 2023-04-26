Strategic Resources Announces AGM Results

MONTREAL, April 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) (the "Company" or "Strategic") is pleased to announce the results of its annual general meeting of shareholders held on April 26, 2023 in Vancouver (the "Meeting"). Strategic's shareholders voted in favour of each of the matters considered at the Meeting, including electing each of Sean Cleary, Amyot Choquette, Scott Hicks, Michael Moore, Mark Serdan and Kurt Wasserman as directors of the Company to hold office for the ensuing year, appointing KPMG LLP as the Company's auditors for the ensuing year and authorizing the board of directors to set their remuneration, approving Strategic's incentive plans and approving the prior grant of certain RSU's as described in the Information Circular.

About Strategic Resources

Strategic Resources Inc. (TSXV: SR) is a Montreal, Canada-based mineral exploration and development company focused on high-purity iron and vanadium projects in Canada and Finland. The Company is primarily focused on its flagship BlackRock project, which is a fully permitted and ready to construct mine, concentrator and metallurgical facility in Québec.

