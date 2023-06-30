STRATEGIC MINERALS ISSUES COMMON SHARES IN SATISFACTION OF INTEREST PAYMENT OBLIGATIONS TO CERTAIN CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURE HOLDERS

TORONTO, June 30, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) (FRA: 26K0) ("Strategic Minerals" or "the Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium, announces that, pursuant to the previously-announced non-brokered private placement offering on September 26, 2022 of convertible debenture units of the Company (the "Units"), the Company has issued 328,331 common shares (the "Common Shares") in satisfaction of interest payments to certain holders of the Convertible Debentures (as defined herein) underlying the Units (the "Holders").

Each Unit consisted of (i) one 10% senior unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debentures") having a face value of C$1,000, convertible into Common Shares at a conversion price of C$0.25 per Common Share and maturing on October 13, 2024; and (ii) 4,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company.

The Convertible Debentures are governed by the terms and conditions of a debenture certificate entered into between the Company and each Holder (the "Debenture Certificate"). Pursuant to the Debenture Certificate, the Convertible Debentures bear interest at a rate of 10.0% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears by the Company on the last day of December and June. Interest is payable in either cash or Common Shares, not both, at the election of the Holder.

Certain Holders elected to have their June 30th, 2023 interest payment (the "Second Interest Payment Date") paid in Common Shares. The aggregate amount of the interest payment due to the Holders is a combined total of C$24,625.00.

The Common Shares have been issued at a price of C$0.075 per Common Share, which represents the closing price of the Common Shares for the 10-day period preceding the Second Interest Payment Date. The issuance of the Common Shares as payment for interest owing on the Convertible Debentures is subject to the requisite approvals of Cboe Canada (formerly, the Neo Exchange Inc.) and all regulatory approvals.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project, and a 30% carried joint venture interest in the Alberta II/Carlota Lithium Project. SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and, through the Alberta II/Carlota Joint Venture, is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

For further information: For further information regarding Strategic Minerals, please contact: Elena Terrón, Corporate Secretary, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., [email protected]; Craig MacPhail, (416) 525-5709, [email protected]