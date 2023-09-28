Strategic Minerals Europe Grants Remaining Interest in Alberta II and Carlota Properties to IberAmerican Lithium Corp

TORONTO, Sept. 28, 2023 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (Cboe: SNTA, FRA: 26K0, OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum and niobium, announces it has reached an agreement with IberAmerican Lithium Corp (Cboe: IBER) for its remaining 30% interest in the investigation permit No 5186 and the application for investigation permit No 5191 related to the Alberta II and its interest in the Carlota lithium projects located in Spain for CDN$1 million in cash.

Jaime Perez Branger, CEO of Strategic Minerals, commented: "This transaction strengthens our balance sheet as we continue to advance production at Penouta. It also allows an important resource at Alberta II to be developed while we retain access to additional tin and tantalite to feed the Penouta processing plant."

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L.U. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a production license for the Penouta Project. SMS is the largest cassiterite concentrate and tantalite producer in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

