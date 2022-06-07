STRATEGIC MINERALS ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL AND SPECIAL MEETING

TORONTO, June 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (FRA: 26K0) ("Strategic Minerals" or the "Company"), a company focused on the production, development and exploration of cassiterite concentrate, tantalite and columbite concentrate, today reports the voting results of its annual general and special meeting (the "AGM") of shareholders held earlier today.

AGM Voting Results

Shareholders holding 177,469,119 common shares or 75.04% of the outstanding common shares of the Company participated directly or were represented by proxy at the AGM. The AGM voting results are as follows.

Election of Directors

The number of directors to be elected was fixed at five and the following directors were elected to the board of directors (the "Board"):

Nominee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Miguel de la Campa 177,435,419 99.99% 16,000 0.009% Jaime Perez Branger 177,435,419 99.99% 16,000 0.009% Francisco Garcia Polonio 177,435,419 99.99% 16,000 0.009% Gabriela Kogan 177,451,419 100% 0 0% Campbell Becher 177,451,419 100% 0 0%

Appointment of Auditor

McGovern Hurley LLP was re-appointed as the auditor of the Company for the ensuing year with its remuneration to be set by the Board.

Appointee Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld McGovern Hurley LLP 177,469,119 100% 0 0%

Adoption of By-Law Resolution

Shareholders voted in favor of an ordinary resolution ratifying, approving and confirming the adoption by the Company of By-Law No. 2, which is available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.SEDAR.com.

Item of Business Votes for % for Votes withheld % withheld Adoption of By-Law Resolution 177,435,419 99.99% 16,000 0.009%

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allows the Company to produce and conduct exploration, and an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, allowing it to conduct exploration work already underway. SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

