STRATEGIC MINERALS ANNOUNCES C$1 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT

TORONTO, Sept. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Strategic Minerals Europe Corp. (NEO: SNTA) (OTCQB: SNTAF) ("Strategic Minerals" or "the Company"), a company focused on the production, development, and exploration of tin, tantalum, and niobium – metals which are critical to the new green and digital economies –, today announced that it intends to offer for sale, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 1,000 convertible debenture units (the "Units") of the Company at a price of C$1,000 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to C$1,000,000 (the "Offering").

Each Unit will consist of (i) one 10% senior unsecured convertible debenture (the "Convertible Debentures") having a face value of $1,000, convertible into common shares of the Company (each a "Common Share") at a conversion price of $0.25 per Common Share (the "Conversion Price") and maturing two (2) years from the Closing Date (as defined below) (the "Maturity Date"); and (ii) 4,000 common share purchase warrants of the Company (the "Warrants"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at $0.25 per share for a period of two (2) years following the closing date of the Offering (the "Closing Date").

At any time and from time to time following the expiry of twelve (12) months after the Closing Date, the Company may, at its option, redeem pro rata all or part of the Convertible Debentures (the "Optional Redemption"), upon not less than 30 nor more than 60 days' prior written notice, at a redemption price (payable in cash) which is equal to 110% of the principal amount thereof, plus any accrued and unpaid interest that would otherwise by be payable to the holder from the time of the Optional Redemption until the Maturity Date.

Strategic Minerals will utilize the net proceeds from the Offering to pay an installment of the financial guarantee required to be paid in connection with the exploitation concession underlying Section C of the Penouta Project and for general working capital purposes.

There can be no assurances that the Offering will be completed on the terms set out herein, or at all, or that the proceeds of the Offering will be sufficient for the purposes of the Company set out herein. In connection with the Offering, the Company may pay finders' fees in Units equal to 5.0% of the gross proceeds of the Offering.

The Offering is subject to acceptance by the Neo Exchange Inc. and all regulatory approvals, and all of the securities issued in connection with the Offering will be subject to applicable statutory holding periods or any other re-sale restrictions imposed under applicable securities legislation.

About Strategic Minerals Europe Corp.

Strategic Minerals' wholly-owned subsidiary, Strategic Minerals Spain, S.L. ("SMS"), produces, identifies, explores, and develops mineral resource properties critical to the green economy, predominantly in Spain. SMS holds permits and a license for the Penouta Project, which allows the Company to produce and conduct exploitation, and an investigation permit at the Alberta II Project, allowing it to conduct exploration work already underway. SMS is the largest producer of cassiterite concentrate and tantalite in the European Union and has been recognized within the EU as an exemplary company of good practices in the circular economy. The Company is well-positioned as a major producer of sustainable and conflict-free tin, tantalum, and niobium and is exploring for lithium. Strategic Minerals is a "reporting issuer" under applicable securities legislation in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, and Ontario.

Additional information on Strategic Minerals can be found by reviewing its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively, "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of the applicable Canadian securities legislation, including but not limited to the proposed use of proceeds of the Offering. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements and are based on expectations, estimates and projections as at the date of this news release. Any statement that involves discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions, future events or performance (often but not always using phrases such as "expects", or "does not expect", "is expected", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", "plans", "budget", "scheduled", "forecasts", "estimates", "believes" or "intends" or variations of such words and phrases or stating that certain actions, events or results "may" or "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken to occur or be achieved) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward-looking statements.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Strategic Minerals to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements are described under the caption "Risks Factors" in the Company's Annual Information Form dated March 29, 2022, which is available for view on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. These risks include, but are not limited to, the risks associated with the mining and exploration industry, such as operational risks in development or capital expenditures, the uncertainty of projections relating to production, and any delays or changes in plans with respect to the exploitation of the site. Forward-looking statements contained herein, including but not limited to the Company's anticipated exploitation of Section C of the Penouta Property and its use and development thereof, its use of the mineral processing capabilities, the ability to optimize and expand production, and its ability to increase the quality of the concentrate, are made as of the date of this press release and Strategic Minerals disclaims, other than as required by law, any obligation to update any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, results, future events, circumstances, or if management's estimates or opinions should change, or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Strategic Minerals' operations could be significantly adversely affected by the effects of a widespread global outbreak of a contagious disease, including the recent outbreak of illness caused by COVID-19. It is not possible to accurately predict the impact COVID-19 will have on operations and the ability of others to meet their obligations, including uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the virus, the severity of the disease, the duration of the outbreak, and the length of travel and quarantine restrictions imposed by governments of affected countries. In addition, a significant outbreak of contagious diseases in the human population could result in a widespread health crisis that could adversely affect the economies and financial markets of many countries, resulting in an economic downturn that could further affect operations and the ability to finance its operations.

For further information: regarding Strategic Minerals, please contact: Elena Terrón, Corporate Secretary, Strategic Minerals Europe Corp., [email protected], Craig MacPhail, (416) 525-5709, [email protected]