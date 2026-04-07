Strategic Demand for Rare Earth Elements Intensifies Across Energy, Defense and Technology Sectors

Market value projected to rise from approximately $4 billion in 2024 to over $6 billion by the end of the decade

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NEW YORK, April 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- Rare earth elements (REEs) are a group of 17 minerals that don't get much attention but are quietly powering a huge part of today's economy. They're used in things like electric vehicles, wind turbines, smartphones, and even defense tech because of their unique magnetic and energy-efficient properties. For example, elements like neodymium are key to making the strong, lightweight magnets that keep EV motors and renewable energy systems running efficiently. As the world pushes toward cleaner energy and more advanced technology, demand for these materials is rising fast--and there aren't many good substitutes. Active Companies in the critical minerals, rare earth industries this week include Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX: APXCF) (CSE: APXC), NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ: NB), Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP), USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR).

From an investor's point of view, the numbers are starting to look pretty attractive. The global rare earth elements market was worth around $4 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to roughly $6.3 billion by 2030, which is about an 8–9% annual growth rate. That growth is largely driven by EV adoption and renewable energy expansion--two megatrends with strong long-term momentum. The U.S. market is also growing slightly faster than average as the government and private sector try to build up domestic supply chains, which could create new opportunities in mining, processing, and recycling companies.

That said, this isn't a simple, low-risk play. The supply chain is heavily controlled by China, which dominates both mining and processing, so geopolitical tensions can directly impact prices and availability. On top of that, not all rare earth elements are equally valuable--some are much more profitable than others, and prices can swing quite a bit. For investors, this means the space can be volatile, but also potentially rewarding if you pick the right companies or funds positioned to benefit from the long-term demand for clean energy and high-tech manufacturing.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (OTCQX:APXCF) (CSE:APXC) Apex Drills 81.6 m of 2.02% REO, including 50.9 m of 2.40% REO, Extending Strike Length of Main Body, with Highly Enriched NdPr Zone at Rift -

Highlights:

Strong grades over wide intervals in first drill hole assays received at Rift. 81.6 m at 2.02% REO , including 50.9 m at 2.40% REO (RIFT26-002). Multiple (17) samples grading >3.00% REO.

Drill hole RIFT26-002 was a ~100 m southern step-out from historical drill hole NEC11-004 and, coupled with mineralization in historical drill hole EC-043 , indicates a mineralized zone extending over more than 700 m strike length is present. Mineralization remains open in all directions.

from historical drill hole NEC11-004 and, coupled with mineralization in historical drill hole EC-043 Discovery of highly enriched Neodymium-Praseodymium ("NdPr") zone with an average NdPr distribution of 49% over 10 m with an average 0.75% REO grade. NdPr represents the highest value component in most rare earth deposits due to its critical use in high-strength permanent magnets for electrification technologies. NdPr distribution in rare earth carbonatites typically range from 14-20% and therefore this discovery highlights the potential of Rift to host zones of NdPr that are significantly more enriched than the global average.

over 10 m with an average 0.75% REO grade. A total of eight (8) drillholes have been completed to date for approximately 5,868 m, with assays pending for seven (7) holes (5,266 m).

WATCH NOW - https://bit.ly/4sgI5Fe. EVP, Joness Lang, and Darren Smith, Co-lead Technical Director, discuss the significance of the initial assay results at Rift.

Apex Critical Metals Corp. (CSE: APXC) (OTCQX: APXCF) (FWB: KL9) ("Apex" or the "Company"), a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the identification and development of critical and strategic metals, is pleased to report assay results from drill hole RIFT26-002, representing the first assay results received from the Company's 2026 drill campaign at its 100%-held Rift Rare Earth Project, located within the Elk Creek Carbonatite Complex in southeastern Nebraska, U.S.A.

Sean Charland, CEO of Apex Critical Metals, commented: "These first results from our 2026 drill campaign confirm that strong rare earth mineralization at Rift extends well beyond the historical footprint, with over 100 metres of continuous mineralization intersected in a step-out hole to the south. The presence of highly enriched NdPr distributions over meaningful widths further highlights the breath of potential at Rift, not just in terms of absolute REO grade and scale, but also in terms of contained NdPr content, where the value is focused. With rare earth mineralization open in all directions, the Company is well positioned for substantial value creation for our shareholders and we look forward to additional assay results in the weeks ahead."

Key Observations and Takeaways:

Drillhole RIFT26-002, reported on herein, was designed as more of a regional southern step out to test the continuity of rare earth mineralization beyond historical drilling, targeting extensions from NEC11-004 and EC-93. The drillhole successfully intersected strong grades including 50.9 m at 2.40% REO within a wider mineralized interval of 81.6 m at 2.02% REO with multiple (17) samples assaying over 3.00% REO. The intersection confirms that mineralized carbonatite extends to the south for at least another 100 m; however, when coupled with mineralization in historical drill hole EC-043 (See News Release Dated October 14, 2025), indicate a mineralized zone extending for more than 700 m in strike length.

The successful demonstration of 2% REO intervals and a highly enriched NdPr zone further down hole highlight the potential scale and opportunity for Rift to deliver high quality tonnage to support the domestic REE supply chain in the United States.

Additionally, the drilling has confirmed the discovery of a highly enriched neodymium-praseodymium (NdPr) zone which returned an average NdPr distribution of 49% over 10 m at an REO grade of 0.75% REO. This discovery is significant as most carbonatite hosted rare earth projects have NdPr distributions typically ranging from 14-20%. NdPr represents the highest value component in most rare earth deposits due to its critical use in high-strength permanent magnets for electrification technologies. When the distribution of NdPr is enriched it means there is less lower value rare earths present (e.g., cerium and lanthanum), which in turn may significantly enhance the inherent value of the rock. The Company cautions that to-date this unique and globally significant NdPr enrichment has only been encountered with a single drill hole and, although very encouraging, requires follow up drilling to properly delineate the extent of the zone and confirm potential continuity and scale.

Additional completed drillholes RIFT26-001A, 006, and 007, collared in closer proximity to historical drill holes NEC11-004 and EC-93, were designed with higher degrees of confidence intended to validate and expand on historically identified mineralization (See News Release dated October 22, 2025). The drillholes with assays pending have consistently encountered significant carbonatite intervals with hematite alteration, which appear coincident with higher grades of rare earth mineralization. Results will be reported as they are received, validated and interpreted.

Next Steps - The Company has completed additional drillholes designed to further test the extent of mineralization along strike and at depth with assay results pending. Ongoing refinement of the 3D geological model, including integration of assay results as received, will support improved understanding of the mineralized system and help prioritize future drill targeting. The 2026 drill program remains ongoing, with a total of eight (8) drillholes completed to date for approximately 5,868 m. Based on initial assay results from RIFT26-002 and ongoing visual observations from other completed drill holes, the Company anticipates expanding the scope of Phase I drilling. Continued… Read this full release along with full notes, images and comments for Apex Critical Metals news by visiting: https://apexcriticalmetals.com/news/

Other recent developments in the critical minerals/rare earth mining markets include:

USA Rare Earth, Inc. (NASDAQ: USAR) recently announced the successful commissioning of its commercial magnet production line (Phase 1a) at its facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma. This enables the Company to begin fulfilling customer orders for sintered neodymium-iron-boron (NdFeB) permanent magnets in the second quarter of 2026.

"Today's announcement is a major step in delivering on our ambition to build a global champion and the partner of choice in rare earth elements, oxides, metals and magnets," said Barbara Humpton, Chief Executive Officer of USA Rare Earth. "It is also a testament to the hard work of our team and their dedication to our mission. As we scale production, we are proud to help reduce reliance on foreign manufacturing while serving industries critical to our nation and its allies."

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) recently announced it has selected a 120‑acre site in Northlake, Texas, to develop "10X," the company's planned large-scale rare earth magnet manufacturing campus. Located less than 10 miles from MP's existing Independence facility in Fort Worth, the new campus will cement North Texas as the center of gravity for the United States' rare earth magnet supply chain.

10X will significantly expand MP's fully integrated U.S. rare earth magnetics manufacturing platform, which already encompasses mining and refining, metallization and alloying, sintering, finished magnet production, and closed‑loop recycling. Once operational, the new campus is expected to contribute to the company's total production capacity of approximately 10,000 metric tons of NdFeB rare earth magnets per year, dramatically advancing the nation's ability to produce these strategic components domestically.

MP expects to invest more than $1.25 billion in the project and create more than 1,500 direct manufacturing and engineering jobs at the site. The company anticipates breaking ground imminently. Engineering and equipment procurement is well underway, with commissioning set to commence in 2028.

Critical Metals Corp. (NASDAQ: CRML), a leading critical mineral mining company, recently announced that the historical metallurgical test results done by AMTEC / ALS in 2016 has been successfully replicated in the 2025 test work program undertaken at Fremantle Metallurgy laboratories, Perth, Western Australia, under the review of independent consultant Professor Tony Tang. Professor Tony Tang utilized a duplicate ore sample that was used in the original 2016 Tanbreez study.

In December 2025, the Company received the initial assay reports from Fremantle Metallurgical test Work and Independent Laboratory assay confirmation by Nagrom Metallurgical, in Perth, Western Australia, under the guidance of Independent Company Consultant, Emeritus Professor Dr Tony Tang.

The results confirmed up to ~40% improved refined concentrate from historical Test Work in 2016 AMTEC/ALS, by application of new technology, with total TREEs recovery results that mark a significantly improved refined concentrate and confirmation of repeatability.

NioCorp Developments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NB), a leading U.S. critical minerals developer, recently announced that construction of the main access to the underground portion of the Company's Elk Creek Critical Minerals Project (the "Elk Creek Project") in southeast Nebraska has now begun.

With detailed engineering well underway and construction equipment mobilized to the project site near Elk Creek, Nebraska, NioCorp has launched an approximately $44.6 million effort to construct the mine's main entrance, known as a "portal," that will serve as the primary access point for personnel, equipment, and materials. The portal will also be used to deliver ore from the underground mine to the surface production plant. The Company also filed a formal "Notice of Commencement" with the Mine Safety and Health Administration (MSHA) in conjunction with this effort.

"Our success in raising approximately $500 million in capital investment in 2025 and year-to-date in 2026 is enabling more intensive project advancement across the table, including pre-construction of our underground mine in southeast Nebraska, strengthening our position with the Export-Import Bank of the U.S. ("EXIM") for our proposed debt financing, and building out our team in Nebraska to prepare for a formal construction launch of the entire project once we secure full project financing," said Mark A. Smith, Chairman and CEO of NioCorp.

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