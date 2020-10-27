STRATACACHE Launches Full Line of LINQ Intelligent Tablets Designed and Built by Consumer Engagement Experts

Designed to withstand continuous commercial use in any high-volume retail, hospitality, QSR or brand environment, LINQ tablets are optimized for fixed applications such as point of sale, digital catalogs, digital signage, self-service kiosks and interactive guided selling solutions, ideal for STRATACACHE's global clientele including marketing and innovation teams.

LINQ tablets are equipped with a front-facing camera and integrated mobile sensors, enabling consumer detection and identifying demographics, which allows marketers and innovators to create highly personalized consumer experiences tailored to the current audience. LINQ tablets also support the latest generation of artificial intelligence and guided selling/suggestive engine technology by STRATACACHE.

"Evolving our product line to include intelligent tablets is key to addressing our clients' needs to personalize and automate digital solutions such as smart lockers, pickup automation, next gen point of sale, product discovery, wayfinding and assisted selling tools, so they can truly tailor digital engagement with consumers and employees," said Chris Riegel, CEO of STRATACACHE. "Strategically, we designed our tablets with our customers' end goals in mind, ensuring there is flexibility in choosing hardware that fits their project, while providing a complete technology solution at a highly competitive market price."

STRATACACHE engineered LINQ tablets from the bottom up for reliability and scale, featuring a purpose-built design specifically tailored for digital engagement applications. With continuous 24/7 commercial use, the screens use DC-AC power, eliminating the need for battery power. For sizes 18.5" or smaller, POE is standard, eliminating the need for commercial AC power, providing cost savings and flexibility for installation. LINQ tablets feature:

Wide viewing angle

Enhanced brightness and color contrast

Enterprise security and hardening

Proven, scalable CMS platform for content distribution and device management

Optional accessories such as payment processing, barcode scanning, and NFC

Choice of Linux, Android and Windows Operating Systems

Choice of ARM or X86 based hardware platforms

Learn more at stratacache.com/linq-commercial-tablets/.

About STRATACACHE

STRATACACHE delivers in-store retail experience transformation and exceptional customer journeys through a wide array of marketing technology. Our solutions enable retailers to learn deeply about their customers' shopping preferences and behaviors, delivering targeted promotional or task-based messaging on any digital display. With 3.3 million+ software activations globally, we power the biggest digital networks for the world's largest brands. Across the STRATACACHE family of complementary Marketing Technology solution companies, we have the technology, expertise and track record to bring retail innovation that delivers results. Learn more about the STRATACACHE family at www.stratacache.com, on Twitter @STRATACACHE or on Facebook.

SOURCE STRATACACHE

Related Links

http://www.stratacache.com

