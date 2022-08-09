Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn to appear at FAN EXPO Canada 2022

Season 4's breakout star will make his first North American convention appearance

TORONTO, Aug. 9, 2022 /CNW/ - Calling all Hellfire Club members! The man who brought 'Eddie Munson' to life and brought tears to Stranger Things' fans' eyes, Joseph Quinn, will make his first North American convention appearance at FAN EXPO Canada 2022. Quinn will appear on Saturday and Sunday of the four-day fan convention, including a Q&A panel. FAN EXPO Canada takes place at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre from August 25-28, 2022. Information and pricing for autograph and photo ops is available at fanexpocanada.com.

Eddie Munson is coming to FAN EXPO Canada. Tweet this Joseph Quinn as Eddie Munson (CNW Group/FAN EXPO Canada)

Previously announced FAN EXPO Canada celebrity guests include iconic Canadian comedian group The Kids in the Hall (Dave Foley, Bruce McCulloch, Kevin McDonald, Mark McKinney, and Scott Thompson); Sons of Anarchy stars Charlie Hunnam, Ryan Hurst, Emilio Rivera, and Theo Rossi; William Shatner (Star Trek); Matthew Lewis (the Harry Potter film series, All Creatures Great and Small), Clerks stars including Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes; and a reunion of the four Hobbits: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Billy Boyd, and Dominic Monaghan from the legendary Lord of the Rings trilogy.

For a complete list of guests, info and tickets, visit fanexpocanada.com .

ABOUT FAN EXPO Canada

FAN EXPO Canada is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Canada and the second largest in North America. This year the show floor will be packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrity guests including Charlie Hunnam (Sons of Anarchy), Matthew Lewis (the Harry Potter film series, All Creatures Great and Small), William Shatner (Star Trek), Kevin Smith (Clerks), Elijah Wood (The Lord of the Rings trilogy), Katee Sackhoff (The Mandalorian, Battlestar Galactica), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation), and more. The all-ages pop culture convention expects to host over 130,000 fans in 750,000 sq. ft. of the Metro Toronto Convention Centre for the four-day event.

Connect with FAN EXPO Canada on social: @FANEXPOCanada

SOURCE FAN EXPO Canada

For further information: For media enquiries, contact: Touchwood PR, [email protected]