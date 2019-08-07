Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. And Gynica launch Next Phase of Cannabis Study to Treat Endometriosis Symptoms

Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd., Gynica & Lumir Lab to release custom questionnaire to select eligible participants for world-leading medical cannabis research

TORONTO, Aug. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Strainprint™ Technologies Ltd. is pleased to launch the next stage of the much-anticipated clinical trial with Israeli based research group Gynica to develop a product formulation to treat endometriosis and its symptoms. This phase will include asking endometriosis sufferers in Canada and Israel to complete an anonymous, comprehensive custom questionnaire about how they use cannabis to treat their symptoms.

Strainprint, the leader in cannabis data and analytics partnered with Israeli researchers at Gynica, a leader in cannabis-based solutions for women's health, in late 2018 to conduct the world's first international clinical study on the use of cannabis to treat endometriosis. The study will leverage Strainprint's database of patient reported outcomes among those who use cannabis to treat endometriosis, which, along with the results of this questionnaire, will inform the formulation of a cannabis-based product which will be clinically validated and then available for purchase.

Endometriosis affects approximately 1 in 10 women (and people assigned female at birth) and it is a condition with limited understanding and treatment options.

"180 million people worldwide experience severe pain daily as a result of tissue similar to the uterine lining migrating to other organs inside the body, causing debilitating pain, infertility, fatigue, gastrointestinal and/or bladder symptoms," says Gynica's Professor Moshe Hod, President of the European Association of Perinatal Medicine and Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Tel Aviv University medical school. "Our objective is to recruit suffering candidates to explore cannabis as a viable therapy in the hopes of developing improved diagnostics and treatments to those who are undertreated by current solutions."

The questionnaire was developed in partnership with Gynica's Senior Scientist, Dr. Sari Prutchi Sagiv and will be accessible through an exclusive group on the Strainprint Community, an interactive, online platform that provides education and support for the cannabis community. The group will allow participants to have discussions amongst themselves and have access to custom created educational materials on endometriosis. The site currently hosts targeted support groups for endometriosis sufferers, in addition to dozens of other open topic specific forums related to cannabis.

"We believe many women will be eager to take part in this ground-breaking research," says Michelle Arbus, Strainprint's VP of Research. "Our online Strainprint Community already provides a safe space to discuss endometriosis and cannabis treatment with fellow sufferers, and through this questionnaire, participants will have the opportunity to contribute to research and play a more active role in their healthcare with alternative methods not yet explored. Some of these endometriosis sufferers have dealt with excruciating pain for many years and do not tolerate or respond to the current treatment options available. They will now have a chance to be pioneers in a study that could make medical history by helping others not only manage their symptoms, but also greatly improve their quality of life."

Survey participants must be 18 years or older and currently suffer from endometriosis. Once they register to the Strainprint Community, they can request access to an exclusive group, only open to questionnaire participants, giving them access to the questionnaire, forums, specialized endometriosis education materials and more.

Here is how interested candidates can participate:

Go to https://strainprint.ca/community/groups/endometriosis/ Click Join the Community or already a member? login here You'll be returned to the Endometriosis Group where you'll click request membership. Once your group membership has been approved, and you enter the group, click on the survey link.

Once this phase of the study is complete, respondents from both Canada and Israel will be asked if they would like to participate in the clinical trial of a cannabis-based therapy.

About Strainprint™

Founded in Toronto in 2016, StrainprintTM Technologies Ltd. is the leading demand-side cannabis data and analytics company. With the world's largest longitudinal, observational dataset of its kind and a mission to advance the scientific understanding of cannabis and its legitimization as a mainstream therapy, Strainprint helps medical cannabis patients and doctors to use cannabis in the most effective and responsible way possible. Strainprint's data platform supports global cannabis research and provides advanced business intelligence and treatment guidance to producers, retailers, medical practitioners, pharmacies, government and industry. Strainprint is HIPAA, PIPEDA and PHIPA privacy compliant, military-grade encrypted, and all patient data is completely anonymized and at rest in Canada. Strainprint can be seamlessly embedded or integrated with most electronic medical records (EMR) and seed2sale software systems. Strainprint Analytics is accessed by customer subscription. The Strainprint App is free to patients and can be downloaded from both the iOS App Store and Google Play Store. www.strainprint.ca, facebook, twitter, linkedin. Strainprint Reports are available at https://strainprint.ca/strainprint-reports/.

About Gynica

Gynica focuses on clinically proven cannabis-based solutions in the field of women's health, developing optimal therapeutic results based on innovative technology and understanding of the pharmacological effects of different cannabinoids and compounds, targeted to specific female-related diseases. The team is led by the President of the European Association of Perinatal Medicine, Professor Moshe Hod, who is also a Tel Aviv University medical school professor of obstetrics and gynecology. Gynica is owned by Asana Bio Group, an Israeli holding company specializing in scientific advancements in the field of medical cannabis.

About Lumir Lab

Lumir Lab is a research & development lab focused on cannabinoids, led by Prof. Lumír Ondřej Hanuš, a world-renowned analytical chemist and a leading figure in the field of cannabis research, who is responsible for some of the greatest discoveries in the field of cannabis. Lumir Lab has established a world-leading position in the development of cannabinoid-based therapeutics through analytical methods and clinical validation, offering a wide range of solutions for companies operating in the medical cannabis industry. Lumir Lab is owned by Asana Bio Group, an Israeli holding company specializing in scientific advancements in the field of medical cannabis.

SOURCE Strainprint Technologies Ltd.

For further information: Media Contact: Jessica Moran, Director, Marketing & Communications, 519-494-5379, Strainprint Technologies Ltd., jessica.moran@strainprint.ca