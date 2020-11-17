Stradigi AI Launches the Kepler™ AI Platform Powered by Microsoft Azure

Kepler Empowers Users Across All Departments to Quickly Deploy Projects with Same-Day Azure Marketplace Activation

MONTREAL, Nov. 17, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Stradigi AI, a North American Artificial Intelligence software company, is pleased to announce that its cloud-based Kepler Platform is now offered on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace and optimized to run within Azure. Kepler utilizes Microsoft Compute, Database, Security, and Storage services. The ability to instantly activate Kepler through the Microsoft Azure Marketplace gives Business Users a way to automate AI across all functions and departments. AI projects can go into production in a matter of days and weeks vs. months to directly impact time to value and ROI.

Stradigi AI also announced it has earned co-sell ready status through Microsoft One Commercial Partner program as a Microsoft Gold Partner with a competency in data analytics.

Companies are accelerating automation strategies through the adoption of AI and machine learning (ML) to better manage uncertainty, drive revenue and capitalize on new opportunities. Through Automated Data Science Workflows, Kepler jumpstarts implementing AI in hundreds of real-world applications for both front and back office applications, solving the most pressing use cases in the market today, including customer segmentation, churn prediction, demand forecasting, predictive maintenance, sentiment analysis, attribution modeling, workforce planning, pricing optimization, and more. Accessing Kepler on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace means customers gain a powerful AI/ML toolset that is built to scale across their business.

"Every company with data has the ability to leverage machine learning. They can't afford to sit on a wealth of game-changing insights and not put it to use. What has been missing is the right tool. Kepler provides this capability," said Per Nyberg, Chief Commercial Officer, Stradigi AI. "We are proud and honored to have earned Microsoft co-sell ready status as a Microsoft Gold Partner and we look forward to collaborating with Microsoft to expand our customer reach. We see the Kepler platform fundamentally changing how enterprises work with data-driven intelligence by extending AI-powered decision-making capabilities to any business user."

Sajan Parihar, Senior Director, Microsoft Azure Platform at Microsoft Corp said, "We're pleased to welcome Stradigi AI to the Microsoft Azure Marketplace, which gives our partners great exposure to cloud customers around the globe. Azure Marketplace offers world-class quality experiences from global trusted partners with solutions like Stradigi AI tested to work seamlessly with Azure."

For more information on Stradigi AI, please visit Stradigi AI on the Microsoft Azure Marketplace or at https://www.stradigi.ai/ .

About Stradigi AI

Stradigi AI is an Artificial Intelligence software company that enables organizations to bring business-accelerating AI to fruition, quickly. Its SaaS AI business platform, Kepler, alleviates the AI talent gap by empowering any type of user with access to intuitive Automated Data Science Workflows, built to generate results for pertinent use cases across the business stack, with no ML experience required. Kepler allows users to extract key insights from their data to improve customer experience, grow revenue, and gain efficiencies across multiple industries including CPG, retail, manufacturing, financial services, logistics, and more.

SOURCE Stradigi AI Inc.

For further information: Press Contact: Christelle Naudet, Director of Commercial Operations, [email protected]

Related Links

https://www.stradigi.ai/

