STRADE and Symphony introduce a groundbreaking digital aviation parts marketplace

STRADE's industry expertise and Symphony's product and technology capabilities jointly transform aviation component trading

ZURICH, May 19, 2025 /CNW/ -- STRADE, a leader in the aviation spare parts industry, announced a partnership with Symphony, a global software design and development company, to transform how aircraft components are sourced and traded. By embracing the latest technology, the partnership embodies a shared ambition to transform the aviation industry and solve persistent issues around transparency and efficiency.

As a result of this collaboration, the STRADE Marketplace was launched - a digital platform that enables component owners to monetize their assets with airlines and aviation maintenance companies. It sets a new industry standard for transparency and efficiency by providing real-time visibility into availability, pricing, and documentation. Unlike traditional methods, it allows users to manage the entire transaction process online.

As STRADE's technology and product partner, Symphony was instrumental in shaping the platform's value proposition and bringing it to life. By combining STRADE's market expertise with Symphony's strength in software design and agile delivery, the companies developed a fully integrated digital platform that replaces outdated transactions with an end-to-end online experience. Customer centricity was at the core of the design process, with both teams building around existing tools to lower adoption barriers through features like email read-out, digitalized paperwork, 360-degree views, and component images.

Through close collaboration, the teams co-created the STRADE Marketplace - from concept to launch - defining a new industry standard. "Our partnership with Symphony is built on a culture of collaboration and a one-team mindset," said Job Arnold, CEO and Founder at STRADE. "This gave us the foundation to refine our vision and embrace change. Together, we have developed a product that delivers full transparency into parts availability and pricing in an industry that has long lacked visibility. With an increasing number of trusted sellers adding their material to the STRADE Marketplace, we are setting new industry standards by enabling companies to seamlessly buy, sell and exchange aviation components."

Symphony's agile product development process kept STRADE's vision and business value at the forefront while making iterative improvements to the platform as user feedback was discovered. This agile approach allowed for optimization of critical KPIs. "At Symphony, we are dedicated to driving digital transformation for non-tech companies and working with STRADE has allowed us to leverage our previous experiences and expertise to enable a seamless transition from a manual process-oriented workflow to a digitized marketplace." added Muamer Cisija, Co-Founder at Symphony.

The partnership continues to grow, with STRADE expanding their Marketplace and onboarding trusted sellers and new end-users throughout 2025.

About STRADE

STRADE, a wholly owned subsidiary of SR Technics, was established in 2021. In early 2024, the company launched the STRADE Marketplace, a digital platform offering a portfolio of aircraft components. Supported by 24/7 customer service and three strategically located warehouses around the globe, STRADE ensures fast delivery and reliable service for airlines, maintenance providers, and trading partners worldwide. By 2024, the company served over 1,000 customers across 106 countries. More information is available at https://strade.aero .

About Symphony

Symphony is a software design and development company with 650+ technologists. Over the past 16 years, Symphony has successfully launched more than 300 products for leading startups, enterprises, and Fortune 500 companies. With a proven track record, Symphony helps clients increase revenue, accelerate time-to-market, enhance end-user experiences, and achieve scalability. Their expertise spans industries including healthcare, retail, financial services, media, and the VC and PE ecosystem. For additional information visit https://www.symphony.is/ .

