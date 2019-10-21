Strad 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call Details

CALGARY, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Strad Inc. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. (MT) to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer.

Date: Friday, November 8, 2019 Time: 8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET) Dial-in: 1-888-664-6383 Conf. ID: 99912246 Webcast: https://www.stradinc.com/news

Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-390-0541 and enter Conf. 912246#. The replay will expire on November 15, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.

ABOUT STRAD

Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Pipeline, Oil & Gas, Transmission & Distribution, and Construction.

Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".

For further information: Andy Pernal, President & Chief Executive Officer, (403) 775-9202, Email: apernal@stradinc.com; Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 775-9221, Email: mdonovan@stradinc.com, StradInc.com

