Strad 2019 Third Quarter Conference Call Details
Oct 21, 2019, 17:05 ET
CALGARY, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Strad Inc. ("Strad" or the "Company") (TSX:SDY) will release its 2019 third quarter financial results on Thursday, November 7, 2019, after market close. A conference call and webcast is scheduled on Friday, November 8, 2019, at 8:00 a.m. (MT) to review these results. The call will be hosted by Andy Pernal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer.
|
Date:
|
Friday, November 8, 2019
|
Time:
|
8:00 a.m. MT (10:00 a.m. ET)
|
Dial-in:
|
1-888-664-6383
|
Conf. ID:
|
99912246
|
Webcast:
Shortly after the conclusion of the call, a replay will be available by dialing 1-844-390-0541 and enter Conf. 912246#. The replay will expire on November 15, 2019 at 11:59 p.m. ET.
ABOUT STRAD
Strad specializes in industrial matting and equipment rentals for projects of any size, from a network of branches across Canada and the United States. Strad aims to exceed customer expectations in many industrial sectors, including Pipeline, Oil & Gas, Transmission & Distribution, and Construction.
Strad is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Strad is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "SDY".
SOURCE Strad Inc.
For further information: Andy Pernal, President & Chief Executive Officer, (403) 775-9202, Email: apernal@stradinc.com; Michael Donovan, Chief Financial Officer, (403) 775-9221, Email: mdonovan@stradinc.com, StradInc.com
Share this article