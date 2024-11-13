StorPool Among DCIG's TOP 5 Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions

SOFIA, Bulgaria, Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- StorPool Storage, leaders in cloud management and data storage solutions, was recognized as one of the TOP 5 solutions in the 2025-26 DCIG TOP 5 Modern SDS (Software-Defined Storage) Block Storage Solutions report.

DCIG formally evaluated more than 20 different SDS block storage solutions based on various features and capabilities, including data protection and security, deployment options, product and performance management, and technical support. Based on these criteria, DCIG awarded StorPool Storage a DCIG TOP 5 ranking with a featured profile highlighting the ways that the company's data platform distinguishes itself from other solutions on the list.

"Organizations increasingly encounter new use cases that demand the use of storage solutions other than traditional storage hardware appliances," said Jerome Wendt, Principal Analyst with DCIG. "This report provides guidance on the DCIG TOP 5 software-defined storage (SDS) block storage solutions that organizations with modern IT infrastructures should consider for deployment into these environments."

The full 2025-26 DCIG TOP Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions report contains additional details such as:

A list of all 21 SDS Block Storage Solutions evaluated.

Common features across all SDS block storage solutions.

Modern SDS block storage solution differentiators.

Distinguishing features of the DCIG TOP 5 Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions.

Five differences between the DCIG TOP 5 Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions.

StorPool Storage is a next-generation data storage software platform designed for workloads that demand utmost reliability, scalability and speed. It enables deploying high-performance, linearly scalable primary storage systems on industry standard servers to serve large-scale clouds' data storage and data management needs.

With StorPool, businesses streamline their operations and change the economics of running IT infrastructure across the stack. Further, StorPool is delivered as a Fully Managed Solution where the StorPool team designs, deploys, tunes, monitors, and maintains each storage system ensuring end-users experience fast and reliable services while providing StorPool customers more available time to spend focused on growing their core business.

"We are thrilled that the StorPool Storage platform was awarded a TOP 5 placement in the prestigious DCIG block storage report and highlighted for our ability to deliver above what other primary storage products can deliver in terms of reliability, agility, speed and cost-effectiveness," said Boyan Ivanov, CEO at StorPool Storage. "Our unique offering continues to be recognized throughout the industry by analysts, customers and partners as a leading way to accelerate business in today's world of modern IT. Our inclusion as a DCIG TOP 5 is a good third-party confirmation of the strength of our offering."

The full 2025-26 DCIG TOP Modern SDS Block Storage Solutions report is available for download now.

About StorPool Storage

StorPool Storage is a primary data storage platform designed for modern, large-scale cloud infrastructure. The platform delivers the speed, agility, scalability, and price/performance required by modern applications and business demands. StorPool customers are IT service providers building public, private and hybrid clouds - Managed Service Providers, Hosting Service Providers, Cloud Service Providers, Enterprises and SaaS vendors. The StorPool Storage platform is a Storage-as-a-Service (STaaS) offering, with a bring your own server model. It combines software, plus a fully managed data storage service that transforms standard hardware into fast, highly available and scalable storage systems. Learn more about StorPool Storage and how we accelerate the world by storing data more productively!

