Storkcraft Awarded Parent Tested Parent Approved Seal of Approval

North America's largest testing community of more than 200,000 parents selects Storkcraft as the latest recipient of Seal of Approval representing product credibility, value and trust.

VANCOUVER, BC, July 6, 2021 /CNW/ - Storkcraft, one of the fastest-growing names within the juvenile furniture space, is thrilled to announce that it has been awarded the coveted Seal of Approval from Parent Tested Parent Approved (PTPA), the leader in consumer product awards for families. Based on the unbiased and authentic testing from North America's largest parent testing community, comprised of more than 200,000 parents, recipients of the PTPA Seal of Approval award are selected based on product functionality, value, and innovation that families can trust.

"The Seal of Approval is a powerful symbol of trust and recognition," said Sharon Vinderine, founder and CEO of PTPA Media. "Not only does it give consumers a reason to believe in the quality of a product, but it helps families distinguish the top products from all other brands. That's why we are thrilled to include Storkcraft as an award recipient. They offer consumers an innovative, high quality and stylish line of juvenile furniture that has been tested and recommended by moms, for moms." continued Vinderine.

With over 75 years of experience in crafting safe, stylish, innovative, and attainable nursery and children's furniture for families across North America, Storkcraft offers a wide range of nursery and kids furniture items that millions of families have grown to love. According to The NPD Group, Storkcraft was the #2-dollar growth Baby Furniture manufacturer in 2020 versus 2019 (Source: The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service/US/Baby Furniture).

"Being awarded the PTPA Seal of Approval is a proud moment for Storkcraft. Since 1945, we have devoted our passion, expertise, and knowledge to bringing dream nurseries and kids bedrooms to life for families across North America," said Adam Segal, president and CEO of Storkcraft. "There is nothing more we could ask for, knowing that Storkcraft has earned the resounding trust of moms. Being able to proudly display the PTPA Seal of Approval on our products marks an important next step in Storkcraft's journey of growth, innovation, and continuing to be there for families across North America," continued Segal.

"Moms are 86% more likely to make a purchase based on the recommendations of other moms," said Vinderine. "Seeing Parent Tested Parent Approved associated with a product helps moms instantly identify products that have been tested and backed by real families across North America."

How Winners Are Determined

Parents across North America participate in the testing process at no cost to them. They evaluate the products with their families in real-life environments rather than conducting a consumer vote. Their feedback and evaluations are carefully tallied and curated. Products that meet their standards earn the coveted PTPA Seal of Approval, which can be leveraged on the packaging, advertising, end-cap displays, and more. News of the victory is shared among PTPA's community of more than 200,000 families. Independent research has confirmed that the PTPA Seal of Approval ranks as one of the most recognized seals in North America.

About Storkcraft

Established in 1945, Storkcraft manufactures stylish, safe, innovative, and attainable nursery and children's furniture products. With a growing product portfolio, Storkcraft currently offers a wide variety of nursery and children's furniture, available both in-store and online in the United States and Canada. Storkcraft is a proud member of the Juvenile Products Manufacturers Association (JPMA). For more information, visit http://www.storkcraftdirect.com.

About PTPA Media Inc.

PTPA Media certifies innovative products that families can trust. By connecting manufacturers with consumers, PTPA Media helps companies serve their markets better and helps families identify products that have been tested and recommended by their peers. For more information, visit http://www.ptpaawards.com.

SOURCE Stork Craft Mfg. Inc.

For further information: Shaye Price, Brand Identity PR, brandidentitypr.com, 310.739.9994

Related Links

www.storkcraft.com

