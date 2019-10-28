StorageMart Adds 890 Storage Units and 168 Parking Spaces to Their Portfolio in Northwestern Edmonton

Multinational brand acquires Storage King on 127 Street NW in Edmonton, increasing its Canadian footprint by 128,000 sq. ft.

EDMONTON, Alberta, Oct. 28, 2019 /CNW/ -- StorageMart adds a mix of heated, standard, mailbox, and parking storage units to its portfolio with the recent acquisition of Storage King at 14405 127 Street NW in Edmonton, Alberta.

The acquisition means customers will now have access to StorageMart's online tenant portal and 24/7 customer service helpline. The company plans improvements to the property, beginning with updating the office, adding new lighting throughout the facility, upgrading doors and gates, and repairing pavement.

"We are pleased to welcome Storage King into the StorageMart family in Edmonton. This location offers a great mix of heated and drive-up units, along with a well-kept RV lot--all conveniently located in Northwest Edmonton," said Phil Dewsbury, StorageMart Director of Operations - North.

StorageMart started with a single store in Columbia, MO and has grown to be the largest privately-owned, family operated storage company in the world. StorageMart is led by the Burnam family, who have been in the storage industry for four generations. Dedicated to providing easy, clean, and friendly service to every customer, StorageMart is also committed to giving back to the many communities it calls home through their Store It Forward program. In 2018, the company donated more than $281,000 to charities, in addition to donating over $520,000 in free rent to charities throughout the US, UK, and Canada. Find out more at http://www.storage-mart.com.

Contact: Sarah Little

573.449.0091

Sarah.little@storage-mart.com

SOURCE StorageMart

