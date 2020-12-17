­Stop The Spread - City of Brampton releases powerful short film to inspire behavioural changes in the fight against COVID-19

BRAMPTON, ON, Dec. 17, 2020 /CNW/ - The City of Brampton has packed a powerful message in its three-minute short film The Spread, which aims to drive an emotional response in viewers by demonstrating how seemingly small and innocent actions can deeply affect those around them. Emotional connection is crucial to inspiring behavioural change, and it will take the effort of all residents being conscious of their day-to-day choices to protect themselves, their loved ones, and the community from the ongoing threat of COVID-19.

The Spread storyline features Ana, a young Brampton woman, who thinks she is doing everything right to keep herself and her family safe from COVID-19. While Ana goes so far as to track her daily points of contact and limit interactions, her boyfriend Jordan attends a party with his friends and puts himself, Ana, and her entire family at risk. The Spread reminds residents of the importance of following health and safety protocols – and that carelessness can have major consequences.

Health and safety reminders

As one of the cities under the Province's Grey-Lockdown Level, it is more important than ever that Bramptonians wear their masks, practise physical distancing, maintain good hygiene and only gather with those within their immediate households and essential supports.

Reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19. Protect yourself. Protect your loved ones. Protect our community.

"With the holidays around the corner, I want to urge Brampton residents to put the health and safety of themselves, their loved ones and our community first and heed The Spread's message. Our actions matter. COVID-19 remains an incredibly dangerous threat in our community, and it will take all of us working together to keep Brampton safe. Please continue to wear your masks and practise physical distancing, and do not gather with anyone outside of your immediate household. Together, we can stop the spread of COVID-19."

- Patrick Brown, Mayor, City of Brampton

"COVID-19 continues to spread in our community, and it is greatly impacting our residents and businesses. The City remains committed to supporting Brampton in its recovery during this difficult time, but all residents must reflect on their actions and follow health and safety protocols in order to stop the spread of the virus. Working as a community, we will stop the spread."

- David Barrick, Chief Administrative Officer, City of Brampton

