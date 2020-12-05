Stoneway Announces Adjournment of Meeting in Connection with Restructuring Transaction

TORONTO, Dec. 5, 2020 /CNW/ - Stoneway Capital Corporation ("Stoneway" and, together with its subsidiary and parent entities, the "Company") announced today that its meeting (the "Noteholders' Meeting") of holders ("Noteholders") of the Company's outstanding 10.000% senior secured notes due 2027 to consider and vote upon its corporate plan of arrangement to implement the previously announced proposed restructuring transaction (the "Transaction"), was convened and adjourned to 12:00 p.m. (Toronto time) on December 15, 2020 in light of certain recent developments in Argentina.

Stoneway believes that the adjournment of the Noteholders' Meeting is appropriate and in the best interests of the Company.

The Company will provide further details with respect to the adjourned Noteholders' Meeting once such details become available.

About Stoneway

The Company's principal business is the construction, ownership and operation of power generation facilities located in Argentina.

For further information: David Mack, Director, (212) 856-9700 (x06), 410 Park Avenue, Suite 900, New York, NY 10022; Juan I. Sánchez Alcázar, Chief Restructuring Officer, Av. Del Libertador 498, 15th floor, Buenos Aires (C1001ABR), Argentina