Stonebranch Universal Connector for SAP Achieves SAP-Certified Integration with SAP S/4HANA®

Certification validates the interoperability between the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center and the SAP S/4HANA business suite.

ALPHARETTA, Ga., Jan. 14, 2022 /CNW/ -- Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, announced today that its Universal Connector for SAP has achieved SAP certification as a direct integration with SAP S/4HANA.

The SAP Integration and Certification Center (SAP ICC) has certified that the Universal Connector for SAP integrates with SAP S/4HANA using standard integration technologies. SAP S/4HANA is a next-generation business suite, built for the SAP HANA platform, with on-premises and cloud deployment options. It's designed to act as the digital core, helping customers drive digital transformation across their entire organizations, taking advantage of the award-winning, role-based user experience of SAP Fiori®.

"By adding the S/4HANA certification to our growing list of SAP certifications, the Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) operates as a central orchestrator of all automated jobs both inside and outside of the SAP ecosystem," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch. "Our long list of customers who use SAP S/4HANA, SAP ECC, and SAP Fiori applications are thrilled that they can centrally manage all automated processes across their entire SAP footprint. That said, they quickly realize that they can create orchestrated workflows that automate SAP applications alongside any other non-SAP application as well."

Available on the SAP Store (previously the SAP App Center), the Universal Connector for SAP is a feature-rich direct integration between the Universal Automation Center (UAC) and a variety of SAP solutions. It allows SAP end-users to manage SAP business processes and background jobs, which enables centralized control and visibility, improved error handling, and the ability to add SAP solutions to more complex workflows that include non-SAP solutions. Stonebranch offers a wide selection of pre-built integrations, like this one, to help IT professionals break down automation silos and centrally orchestrate the automated processes within any platform or application.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions.

SAP Disclaimer

SAP, SAP S/4HANA, SAP HANA, SAP Fiori and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See http://www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

