Stonebranch Achieves ISO 27001 Certification for Information Security Management Systems (ISMS)

Being certified in ISO 27001 means operating and continuously improving an information security management system (ISMS). Certification illustrates that Stonebranch business processes, technologies, and people provide confidentially, integrity, and availability of all information.

Stonebranch's ISMS has been certified by TUEV, an independent and renowned external auditing company, in a matrix certification to check and confirm that information is processed according to recognized and proven security procedures across all global Stonebranch legal entities.

"The ISO certification is yet another example of the many steps Stonebranch has taken to help our global customer base comply with regulatory requirements," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO at Stonebranch.

ISO 27001 is a globally recognized standard that mandates numerous requirements and controls for the establishment, maintenance, and certification of an information security management system (ISMS). The standard ensures that organizations have established methodologies and a framework for business, people, and IT processes to help identify, manage, and reduce risks to the security of information.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch builds IT orchestration and automation solutions that transform business IT environments from simple IT task automation into sophisticated, real-time business service automation. No matter the degree of automation, the Stonebranch platform is simple, modern, and secure. Using the Stonebranch Universal Automation Platform, enterprises can seamlessly orchestrate workloads and data across technology ecosystems and silos. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with points of contact and support throughout the Americas, Europe, and Asia, Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest financial, manufacturing, healthcare, travel, transportation, energy, and technology institutions. Learn more at www.stonebranch.com.

